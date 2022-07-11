High School Scoop - Monday July 11, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Texas HS Football: Offering everything from free BBQ, fishing trips, and discounted golf, Texas districts are thinking outside the box to fill positions on their staff mid-summer.

Jupiter (FL): Jupiter HS is looking to add 1 best-fit Assistant Coach (all positions will be considered). We’re a new staff & would love to bring in a highly-motivated, energetic, and dependable Coach. At this time, teaching positions are available in ALL Subject Areas w/the possibility of PE. Jupiter is located in Palm Beach County, just minutes from the Atlantic Ocean. Interested candidates please send cover letter, resume, & references to Jason.Kradman@palmbeachschools.org.

Cypress Lake (Fort Myers, FL): Cypress Lake HS is currently looking for assistant football coaches. We are looking for high character experienced coaches that are willing to put in the time in and off season. Teaching positions available. If interested, please reach out to Coach Mendes at josephame@leeschools.net.