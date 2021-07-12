High School Scoop - Monday July 12, 2021

Kenowa Hills (MI): Per source, the new head coach will be former West Ottawa HS (MI) head coach Rory Zegunis.

East Henderson (NC): East Henderson HS is looking for 3 assistant football coaches (2 on the offensive side). Please send resumes to Bobby James at rtjames@hcpsnc.org.

James River (Midlothian, VA): James River HS is currently looking for an assistant coach (position based on experience). There are potential teaching openings in Math, Social Studies, English and Special Education. If interested, please contact Head Coach Jacob Hodges at jsh7hv@virginia.edu.”



Greater Atlanta Christian (GA): Greater Atlanta Christian School in Norcross, Georgia is currently accepting applications for a Coaching Intern position. The position in a 10-month commitment (August to May). Interns will coach a sport in each season (Football in the Fall, Basketball or Wresting in the Winter, and Baseball, Lacrosse, or Soccer in the Spring) and assist in the classroom in an academic area. Compensation includes a stipend of $25k and free on-campus housing. Position Requirements: Collegiate playing experience or previous coaching experience preferred. Applicants should have a strong Christian faith and desire to advance the Christian mission of Greater Atlanta Christian. Interested candidates should submit a cover letter and resume via email to gacspartanfootball@gmail.com.

Cardinal Gibbons (Raleigh, NC): Cardinal Gibbons HS, an NCHSAA 4A program, has an opening for a Varsity DEFENSIVE LINE coach. We are looking for an outstanding person with varsity high school and/or collegiate experience. This is a stipend position (there are no teaching positions currently available). If you desire to positively impact young lives, pursue excellence, and work with a great staff at an outstanding school, please email Steven Wright at stevenwright@cghsnc.org if interested.

Maryvale (AZ): Maryvale HS is a Div 5 program located in Phoenix with a storied history looking for assistant coaches. The program has reset with a new coach, brand new facilities, and supportive administration that wants to win. If you're seeking a collegiate-style program with opportunities at all 3 levels with an emphasis on Offensive Line, Defensive Coordinator, Defensive Backs, Running Backs, please contact Athletic Director, Steve Baca - jbaca@phoenixunion.org. No phone calls, please.



Graham (NC): Graham HS is looking for a Week 6 (9/24) or Week 7 (10/1) game. If interested email Coach Burks at dominique_burks@abss.k12.nc.us.



