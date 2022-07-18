High School Scoop - Monday July 18, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

St. Andrew's (DE): St. Andrew's School, located in Middletown, DE, is looking to add an additional coach for the upcoming season. This is a stipend position so local candidates are encouraged to apply. Looking for best fit and position. If interested please send resume to Head Coach Patrick Moffitt at pmoffitt@standrews-de.org.

Glenbrook (Minden, LA): Glenbrook School has an assistant football opening attached to the head softball coaching position. Football position will depend on applicant's experience. Teaching position will include 3 out of a 6 classes on a modified block schedule. Those classes will be US History, Government elective, and Principles of Business. Glenbrook is a K-12 private school with around 400 kids total. Pay is very competitive and there will be a $2000 bonus for those with a CDL. Please contact Coach Thurman at jthurman@glenbrookschool.com.

Creekside (FL): Creekside HS is looking for a Strength & Conditioning Coordinator with the possibility of being our Defensive Coordinator who can coach CB or LB. This job is full time weight room job with multiple football weights classes. Candidates need a PE certificate. Creekside is an “A” rated school in St. Johns County and starting teacher pay is $47,500 plus supplements and summer pay. All interested applicants please send your resume, areas of certifications, and references to Head Coach Sean McIntyre at sean.mcintyre@stjohns.k12.fl.us

