High School Scoop - Monday July 19, 2021

Perry Hall (Baltimore, MD): Perry Hall HS is looking for experienced varsity-level assistant coaches at various positions (DB, LB, DL, RB, WR, QB). All coordinator positions are filled. We are a 4A school (largest classification) and compete in Baltimore County, located about 20 min. NE of Baltimore City. The Gators posted a 3-2 record during an abbreviated spring football season. BCPS is a large county with many teaching positions available (unfortunately none in our building). Teaching positions can be viewed here. Any interested applicants send resume to Head Coach, Luke Ethington at lethington@bcps.org.

Life Oak Cliff (Dallas, TX): Life Oak Cliff HS is seeking multiple coaches and w/ second sport TBD. Open stipends currently are Varsity football and Junior High football. Send sport possibilities include 1st Assistant Varsity Girls Basketball and JH Boys Basketball. Teaching assignment currently open are MS Career Exploration, SPED, Math, and History. PE certificates willing to teach in the classroom are in consideration as well. Must be an outstanding classroom teacher and have a valid CDL or be willing to obtain within the first year of employment. District salary scale plus stipends per sport. Please email Life Oak Cliff Athletic Coordinator Brandon Phillips if interested at brandon.phillips@lifeschools.net .

Parkland (Winston-Salem, NC): Parkland HS is in search for 2 coaches. Defensive line and Linebackers coach. Teaching jobs are: English, Math, Social Studies, Technology Education and Guidance Clerk. Please send an email to Coachderekbryant@gmail.com if you are interested.

Dalton (OH): Dalton HS has two openings on the staff. Positions are flexible. This is a great opportunity to have an influence on the student athletes in our program along with helping with strategy/game planning/in game decision making. We are looking for OL, DL, RB, DB or LB experience. We can make any fit work. Please share with other coaches. Please contact bdial@daltonlocal.org.

Seymour (IN): Seymour HS has an immediate opening for a QB coach. This will be a paid full-time position. We also have a position available within the high school as an alternative education/credit recovery teacher in which any teaching licensure/certification is accepted, subject field does not matter. Previous coaching and playing experience is preferred. Interested applicants should contact Head Football Coach Tyson Moore (mooret@scsc.k12.in.us). Please send a resume and references. We are looking to fill this position immediately. Seymour High School is a 5A high school in southern Indiana with an enrollment of 1,500 students.