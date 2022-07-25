Skip to main content

High School Scoop - Monday July 25, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Mascoma (NH): John Daley has been announced as the new head coach.

Lowndes (GA): Lowndes HS, located in Valdosta, GA is looking to fill a video coordinator position with possible defensive analyst responsibilities. Certification must be social studies with government. Position will carry a full supplement and extended contract. If interested please email resume to zachgrage@lowndes.k12.ga.us.

East River (Orlando, FL): East River HS Football is accepting resumes for a Varsity Football Offensive Line Coach. Teaching positions are available in various subject areas. We do not have available PE positions. East River HS is an Orange County Public School located on the Eastside of Orlando off Highway 50, East of Waterford Lakes. Our football program competes in Class 7A of the FHSAA. All candidates should be able to demonstrate ability to foster positive relationships with student-athletes and work well with a large group of assistant coaches. Send resumes to Tony Piccalo, Head Football Coach at anthony.piccalo@ocps.net.

Flanagan (FL): The Flanagan HS football program is looking for assistant football coaches. Interested candidates can contact meugenejr@hotmail.com.

