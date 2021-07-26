High School Scoop - Monday July 26, 2021

South Gwinnett (Snellville, GA): South Gwinnett HS is looking for a Co-Defensive Coordinator and Linebacker Coach. We have openings in PE, Math, and Special Education Paraprofessional. Please send all resumes to SGcometfb@gmail.com.

Jefferson City (MO): Jefferson City HS is looking to fill the position of assistant football coach / head track coach. Teaching position: Business or Health. Coaching position: WRs & DBs. Special Teams Coordinator potential. Please forward cover letter, resume and references to tim.place@jcschools.us.

Franklin (MA): Franklin HS is looking for a varsity assistant coach for the Fall of 2021. Job title and position groups coached will be flexible based on experience and preference. Potential assistant coordinator and coordinator positions will be open to the right candidate. Email head coach Eian Bain at baine@franklinps.net with an updated resume if interested. We would like to make a hire as soon as possible.

Creekside (Jacksonville, FL): Creekside HS is looking for a Special Teams Coordinator or JV Off/Def Coordinators. We currently have an open social studies teaching spot. Creekside is an “A” rated school in St. Johns County. All interested applicants please send your resume, areas of certifications, and references to Head Coach Sean McIntyre at sean.mcintyre@stjohns.k12.fl.us.

Osbourn (VA): Osbourn HS in need of varsity QB/JV assistant coach for the fall '21 season. Manassas City has immediate openings for multiple High School and Jr. High Teaching, and support staff positions. Interested candidates can email cwhiting@mcpsva.org.



