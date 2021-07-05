High School Scoop - Monday July 5, 2021

Author:
Publish date:
AstroTurf3

Wellington High School (Wellington,FL): Wellington is looking for a Defensive Coordinator. Teaching Positions available are Math,ESE (Special ed.) and Paraprofessional. All that are interested please contact Head Football Coach Danny Mendoza at daniel.mendoza@palmbeachschools.org

The Apprentice School (VA): Head coach John Davis has stepped down source tells FootballScoop. More here.

South Caldwell (NC): South Caldwell (4A) in Western NC is looking for an experienced defensive coordinator. There are limited spots in the open in the building, Interested candidates can email head football coach Casey Justice with a resume at cjustice@caldwellschools.com

Tyner Academy (TN): Tyner Academy in Chattanooga, TN is in need of defensive line or linebacker coach. We have a teaching position in History. Please send resume to Head Coach Scott Chandler at chandler_s@hcde.org

Jefferson City (MO): Jefferson City High School in Jefferson City, Missouri has an open position for a varsity position coach. Teaching positions available include Health and Driver's Education. Serious applicants should contact Head Football Coach/AD Damon Wells at damon.wells@jcschools.us or apply online.

