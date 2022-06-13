High School Scoop - Monday June 13, 2022

North Garland (TX): Assistant head coach Tarus Rucker has been promoted to the head coaching post, Matt Stepp shares.

Richardson Pearce (TX): Head coach David Collins has resigned, per Matt Stepp.

Mumford (AL): Munford HS is looking for an assistant football/assistant baseball coach with a SPED certification. Please contact Coach Michael Easley at 256-499-0433 (text or call) or email coachmichaeleasley@gmail.com if interested. We are looking to fill quickly.

Leon (TX): Looking for a football assistant/baseball. Teaching Field is Open. Contact is Derek Thomas Dthomas@leonisd.net.

Blackman (TN): Blackman (TN) is seeking a digital arts & design teacher and assistant football coach in the best positional fit for the team. Blackman is located in Murfreesboro, TN a suburb of Nashville, and is one of the fastest-growing areas in Middle Tennessee. A digital arts & design teacher must either be already certified for high school teaching or have a minimum of 5 years of full-time design experience. Follow @BlackmanFTball on Twitter to see examples of the sports marketing content that the school is searching for. Contact head coach, Chandler Tygard, at TygardC@RCschools.net for more information.

Lexington (NC): Lexington High School is Looking for motivated varsity assistant football coaches to join our family. We are looking for a LB or RB coach. We have the following teaching positions open in the fall: Physical Education, EC teacher, Business teacher, Science teacher and English. Please submit resumes via email to Charles Morman(Head Football Coach), cmorman@lexcs.org.

Orlando University (FL): University HS (Orlando, FL) is accepting resumes for a LB coach (possible coordinator for the right candidate). All core certifications will be considered. Lay coaches are also welcome to apply. Send resume and cover letter to Head Coach Mark Barrett at mark.barrett@ocps.net.

Sylvan Hills (AR): Sylvan Hills High School (6A) in Sherwood, Arkansas is looking for 2 coaches- 1) Varsity asst football/baseball that can teach PE or has any other certification. 2) Middle School football coach that can teach Social Studies. Contact Chris Hill at 479-841-8156.

Vernon (FL): Vernon HS is still looking to fill a few spots on staff. Looking for best fit and several certifications are currently available. PE, PE Aide, English, Math, ESE. These positions run for 10 days then admin will conduct interviews. An assistant Baseball position is also available if you are interested in coaching a second sport. We are located just 30 minutes north of Panama City Beach, FL. Please contact HFC/AD Trey Pike at treypike11@yahoo.com or 256-605-2522.

Baldwin (GA): Baldwin High School in Milledgville, Ga., is looking for an OL or DL coach. All certifications/Positions will be considered. If interested send info to Jesse.hicks@baldwin.k12.ga.us.

Ovideo (FL): Oviedo High School in Oviedo (Central) FL is looking for a Varsity Defensive Line and Offensive Skill Coach for the 2021 season. Teaching positions may be available to the right candidate. We are also looking for volunteer coaches that are best fit on offense and defense at the JV, and Freshmen level. Email resumes to Head Coach Greg Odierno at odierngl@scps.k12.fl.us.

Clearwater Academy (FL): Clearwater Academy is seeking varsity football games for the 2022 season, either home or away games on 8/19, 8/29, 9/9, and a home game for 10/28. Generous game stipend available!Please contact David Feldman Asst HC @ 727-415-6050 or davidfeldman81@gmail.com.