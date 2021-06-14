High School Scoop - Monday June 14, 2021

Middleburg (FL): Middleburg HS is looking for an Offensive Line Coach. Middleburg is a 6a school in a growing community and is located 20 minutes west of Jacksonville, Florida. There will be multiple openings including PE. Please send resumes to new Head Coach Ryan Wolfe at ryan.wolfe@myoneclay.net.

Camden County (GA): Camden County HS in Kingsland, GA is looking to fill two spots. A Varsity Assistant with 9th grade responsibilities and a middle school assistant. Camden County is located on the Georgia coast and Florida border. We play in Georgia’s highest classification. ALL teaching fields will be considered. Please contact head coach Jeff Herron at jherron@camden.k12.ga.us.

Athens Christian (GA): Athens Christian School is looking for a defensive line lay coach. Comes with a stipend no teaching openings at this time. Send resume to Rickey Bustle HFC rnbcoach@gmail.com. Will fill as soon as possible for the right fit.

Clearwater Academy International (FL): Clearwater Academy International (Clearwater Florida) is seeking Varsity Football games for the 2022 Fall Season. Most weeks are open! Please reach out to Asst HC/DC David Feldman 727-415-6050

Warren (TX): Warren HS is looking for multiple coaching positions. We currently have Offensive Coordinator, Defensive Coordinator, Head Baseball, and Head Girls/Boys Basketball openings. Please contact Head Football Coach/Athletic Director Austin Smithey at austin.smithey@warrenisd.net for more information.

Valley View (Jonesboro, AR): Valley View HS is currently looking for a linebackers coach to fill out its coaching staff. Teaching position would be PE. If interested please contact Head Coach Sean Cockrell at sean.cockrell@valleyviewschools.net.

Masuk (CT): Masuk HS has posted their Head Football Coaching position as open and is accepting applications, per source.



Kalamazoo Central (MI): Kalamazoo Central has hired former Dowagiac head coach Mike Stanger. Stanger spent 16 years, compiled 100 wins, and 11 play off appearances at Dowagiac and is now poised to be taking over the Maroon Giants football program.

Tallwood (Virginia Beach, VA): Tallwood HS is looking for an experienced Varsity OL Coach. Possible PE and other coaching positions available also. College or High School Varsity experience preferred. If qualified and interested email HC John Kepple at John.Kepple@vbschools.com.

Woodland (GA): Woodland HS, located in Stockbridge, GA is in search for a Varsity Defensive Line and inside linebackers coach. Experience in the 3-4 is a plus, but not mandatory. Please send resume to Head Football Coach at Julian.Hicks@henry.k12.ga.us . We currently have Business Education and several paraprofessional positions.

Olympic (NC): Olympic HS is looking for an experienced WR Coach. This is a stipend position. Teaching jobs in the building include: 2 culinary arts, engineering, math, science, game art, and chorus. NO PE. All interested candidates , contact Head Football, Coach Brandon Thompson: brandonj.thompson@cms.k12.nc.us

Central (Kansas City, MO): Central HS is looking for a high character man to be the Defensive Coordinator. There are teaching jobs available in English, Math and Social Studies. Contact HC DJ Pittel at dpittel@kcpublicschools.org. This is a perfect opportunity for a young coach to get experience coordinating a defense.

Oakleaf (FL): Oakleaf HS is looking for a WR and a TE/FB coach. Oakleaf is an 8A school just southwest of Jacksonville. Please send all documents to

OakleafKnightsFB@gmail.com