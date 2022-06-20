High School Scoop - Monday June 20, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Aurora Central Catholic (IL): Aurora Central Catholic HS located is in need of varsity assistant football coaches. We have multiple positions open and are looking for best available. Possible defensive coordinator position for right fit. Please submit your cover letter and resume to Head Football coach Christian Rago at crago@auroracentral.com.

Melrose (TN): Melrose HS is seeking candidates for a Varsity Defensive Back Coach. This person will be in charge of their own position group, and will work closely with our Offensive Coordinator. Teaching jobs are available depending on the subject and the candidate's certification. This is a new staff, looking to build a championship culture, for a great program, with a tremendous amount of history and tradition. Must have previous college playing experience, or previous coaching experience. No phone calls. Send resume, cover letter, and references to goldenwildcatsfootball@gmail.com.

Clearwater Academy (FL): Clearwater Academy is seeking varsity football games for the 2022 season, either home or away games on 8/26, 9/16 or 9/30 and a home game for 10/28. Generous game stipend available. Please contact assistant head coach David Feldman at davidfeldman81@gmail.com.

McKenzie School (AL): Ezell Powell, the new head coach and AD is looking to hire an assistant football coach. Second sport opportunities in boys and girls basketball and head softball coach. Subjects available are Elementary Education, History, ELA, and Special Education. Please send resumes to ezellpowell@gmail.com.

Melrose (TN): Melrose HS is seeking candidates for a Varsity Running Back Coach. This person will be in charge of their own position group, and will work closely with our Offensive Coordinator. Teaching jobs are available depending on the subject and the candidate's certification. This is a new staff, looking to build a championship culture, for a great program, with a tremendous amount of history and tradition. Must have previous college playing experience, or previous coaching experience. NO PHONE CALLS. Send Resume, cover letter and reference to goldenwildcatsfootball@gmail.com.

North Garland (TX): North Garland HS is looking for: three Varsity Football Assistants (Inside Linebacker’s, Wide Receivers, H’Backs). 4 Freshman Football Coaches. Teaching openings in English, Social Studies and PE Teaching Fields. Texas Teacher’s Certification Required. Interested coaches may contact Taurus Rucker at Ttrucker@garlandisd.net.

Lompoc (CA): Lompoc HS, islocated on the central coast of California, is in need of a PE teacher/ Defensive Coordinator. Apply for the teaching job on the attached link. Please send cover letter and resume to at jones.andrew@lusd.org.

Clare (MI): Steven Spranger has been announced as the new head coach of the program.

Sumner (Riverview, FL): Sumner HS is currently searching for a Quarterbacks coach. This qualified person will have tremendous input on the game plan as well as other duties to advance their knowledge and abilities. Teaching job may be available in the fall. If interested, contact Alonzo Ashwood at Alonzo.ashwood@hcps.net.

Flomaton (AL): Flomaton HS is looking for an assistant varsity football coach and varsity boys basketball coach. Supplements are very competitive. Please contact Coach V at coachv755@gmail.com for more info.

Valdosta (GA): Valdosta High School is accepting applications for a varsity running backs coach. Please forward all resumes to AHC Marcus Gowan, teaching positions will be either HS PE or MS Weights. Interested programs can contact marcus.gowan@gocats.org.



Spring Valley (Columbia, SC): Spring Valley (Columbia, SC) Spring Valley HS has an immediate opening for an experienced LBs coach. We are looking for someone with college or Varsity HS experience. Possibility of coordinator or Co-coordinator based on experience. Salary includes 20 extra days and a stipend based on years of experience added to teacher salary. 210 day contract + football stipend. A PE position is open at the school. Spring Valley is one of the top academic and Athletic programs in SC. Minutes from the capital and the University of South Carolina. Please send resume and references to Head Coach Robin Bacon at rbacon@richland2.org. Apply via this link.

Hamilton (Sussex, WI): Hamilton is looking to add 1 or 2 more, best fit, high character, high energy, hard working assistants to the program. The positions will most likely be for varsity assistant/lower level coordinator and/or HC. Possible Offensive Coordinator job for right fit. We are coming off a 10-2, conference championship year. The Hamilton district is one of fastest growing in the Milwaukee suburbs. Hamilton is a top level school district that has a state-of-the-art weight room and indoor 60 yard turf complex. Hamilton also plays in one of the best conferences in the biggest Division. We are looking only for applicants that will make a year-round commitment to building a championship culture. Teaching openings in multiple subject areas INCLUDING 2 PE (possibly at HS). Para and sub jobs will likely be available right away. Do not have to work in district.

If interested send resume and references to Head Coach Justin Gumm ASAP at gummju@hamilton.k12.wi.us