High School Scoop - Monday June 27, 2022

Supreme Court: The Supreme Court on Monday ruled in favor of Joe Kennedy, the Washington State high school coach who was let go for praying on the field after games.

Wakefield (NC): Wakefield HS (Raleigh, NC) is competing in the NAC-6 with some top tier competition. We are looking for coaches on both sides of the ball. Teaching positions are available as well as some partial stipend positions. Please contact Head Coach James Ward at joward@wcpss.net if you are interested.

West Chicago (IL): West Chicago HS is looking for varsity assistant coaches. Teaching jobs available , send resume and references to achavez@d94.org.

Deer Park (TX): Deer Park HS (TX 6A) is looking for a highly qualified Varsity defensive assistant. Best fit position group, LB’s or DB’s. Teaching field is SPED or possible PE. Contact Austin Flynn with resume, aflynn@dpisd.org.

Boyd Buchanan School (TN): Boyd Buchanan School in Chattanooga, TN, is looking for an individual certified to teach 8th grade physical science as well as an interest in coaching football. Priority is needed on the offensive line, but we are looking for the best fit. If interested, please send a resume to AHC Micah Hughes at email: mhughes@bbschool.org or HC Gary Rankin at email: grankin@gmail.com.

Skyline (AZ): Skyline High School in Mesa, Arizona is looking for a qualified JV Head Coach with Varsity responsibilities. Candidates with a QB background are strongly encouraged to apply. Teaching positions may be available depending on subject certification. Candidates must possess or capable of attaining: NFHS Fundamentals of Coaching Course; NFHS Concussion Course; NFHS Bullying, Hazing, and Inappropriate Behaviors Course; CPR/First Aid; Fingerprint Clearance. Please send a resume with references to Head Coach Adam Schiermyer at aschiermyer@gmail.com.

West Florence (SC): West Florence High School in Florence, SC is seeking assistant coaches. Teaching positions available include: Social Studies, Business, and Engineering for certified teaching candidates. Job includes: competitive supplements, playoff incentives, morning practices (afternoons free), and Zoom staff meetings. Contact HC Jody Jenerette jjenerette@fsd1.org.

Montgomery Central (NC): Montgomery Central High School located in Troy NC has an immediate opening for an offensive line coach who is certified in Special education. MCHS has recently moved into a brand new state of the art field house with locker rooms, coaching offices, and weight room. We also have just completed a jumbotron and turf field project. Come join a staff committed to creating Champions in the Game of Life. MCHS is a one county high school with a complete feeder program with two middle schools and one growing youth program. Interested certified candidates need to contact HFC Chris Metzger at 239-248-0808 and email your updated resume with current references to Chrismetzger00@gmail.com.

Lake Region (FL): Lake Region High School in Eagle Lake Florida is looking to fill assistant football coach openings in the following areas. RB’s Coach, Assistant OL coach, and JV Head Coach with additional responsibilities on the defensive side of the ball coaching a position. Currently we have the following teaching openings in our building; ESE, English, Reading, Math, and Culinary teachers. In addition, we are looking for a Paraprofessional who can run ISS. We may also have an opportunity for a PE position as well. Have to be certified in the state of Florida or have the ability to get certified. We would like to have the positions filled by July 4. If interested please email Head Coach Ryan Mills at ryan.mills@polk-fl.net.

Grafton (WI): Grafton High School has immediate openings for Varsity Level Assistants on both offense and defense. Priority will go to defensive secondary coaches. We are looking for coaches with in-depth football knowledge that are highly energetic, hardworking, and prioritizes relationships with our players above all else. Grafton High School is considered a top academic achieving school in the State of Wisconsin ranked #9. For the 2022 football season Grafton has been pre-season ranked #5 by WisSports.net for Division 3. Over the past 4 years we have a record of 25-14 with 4 straight playoff appearances. We are currently in the process of fully renovating our Football Complex and moving to a turf playing surface. Grafton has one of the best youth football programs in the state and is surrounded by an exceptional football community. Grafton is located 20 miles north of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. There are multiple teaching positions available at the high school and within the school district, please look for further information on WECAN. You can also look at Employment Opportunities within the Grafton School District. The Grafton School District also has multiple support staff positions available within the high school. Please look for further information on WECAN and Employment Opportunities within the Grafton School District. All interested applicants should apply via WECAN AND contact Coach Norris at jnorris@grafton.k12.wi.us or Twitter @Coach_JNorris