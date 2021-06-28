High School Scoop - Monday June 28, 2021

South Hagerstown (MD): South Hagerstown HS is looking for assistant coaches on both sides of the ball and qualified TEACHERS. We're not looking for guys who change schools every year. Possible Coordinator positions available to the right candidate. Email lawdog23@hotmail.com for more information.

Gateway (Fort Myers, FL): Gateway HS has an opening for an assistant coach. We will be a first year varsity program competing at the FHSAA 3A level. We anticipate teaching positions in a variety of subject areas and various on-campus jobs in the fall. We are seeking high energy, open-minded, coaches who put players first. We will put a stipend preference, with the possibility of being the head coach or coordinator of a sub-varsity team, to any coaches who can work on campus and would be willing to possibly assist in other sports at the school. Interested candidates should reach out and email their resume and references to Head Football Coach Cullen O’Brien at Cullenjo@leeschools.net.

Mount Saint Joseph (Baltimore, MD): Mount Saint Joseph HS in Baltimore, Maryland has two open dates, Oct. 8th/9th and Oct. 29th/30th. MSJ plays in the MIAA A Conference. Please contact Athletic Director, Kraig Loovis at 410-644-3300 or kloovis@msjnet.edu.

A.L. Brown (Kannapolis, NC): A.L. Brown HS is looking for a certified social studies teacher / assistant football coach. Kannapolis is a growing suburb of Charlotte with a great football tradition and some of the top facilities in North Carolina. Please contact Coach Mike Newsome at coach.newsome@gmail.com if interested.

Cleveland (TX): Cleveland HS is looking for an Assistant Football Coach (TE/H Backs or DL). Cleveland is one of the fastest growing districts in the country and is located 45 minutes from downtown Houston. We recently opened our brand new facilities (weight room, locker room, coaching offices and basketball arena). Teaching is required. Any Teaching Certificate, regardless of content area and state, is eligible for hire. Teaching openings in Science, Math, English, Spanish, Special Education, Buisness and PE. Starting teaching pay is over $57,500. Additional coaching stipends, depending on sport and responsibilities. Additional stipend for Science. Interested candidates email resume to AD/Head Football Coach, Jason Fiacco at Jason.fiacco@clevelandisd.org.

Herndon (VA): Herndon HS is looking for varsity coaches for the upcoming Fall season. In particular, looking for experienced secondary coach. There may be PE and other teaching opportunities available in the building. Current Virginia teaching certification is required. Interested coaching candidates should email Bill Bachman at wbachman@fcps.edu.

Spencer (GA): Spencer HS is looking for coaches best fit available. PE, SPED and math slots available. If interested email kegler.joseph@muscogee.k12.ga.us.

University (Cleveland, OH): University School is looking for assistant coaches. There are no teaching positions available, so this would be for individuals in the region. Please contact Ben Malbasa at bmalbasa@us.edu.

Justice (VA): Justice HS in Falls Church, VA, is looking for Varsity assistant coaches for the 2021-2022 school year. We currently have available high school teaching positions in the following content areas: Biology, Chemistry, English, Learning Disabilities, Math/Geometry, Physics, and Spanish Language. We also have middle school positions in History/Social Studies, Math/Algebra, and Learning Disabilities. We are located in Fairfax County Public Schools and 15 minutes away from Washington, D.C. Please send email with resume to Head Coach Greg Weisbecker at gpweisbecker@fcps.edu.

Christ the King (Middle Village, NY): Christ the King is looking to hire a paid part time varsity OC, WR, QB, DC, LB, DL, and DBs coach as well as JV positions. If interested, and have college or high school experience, you can contact Jaynycbrown@gmail.com.