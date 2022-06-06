High School Scoop - Monday June 6, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Duluth (GA): Duluth HS is looking for experienced OL and DL coaches. Teaching position is SPED. Community coaches also encouraged to apply. Duluth is coming off their first playoff season in 27 years. Candidates must be willing to commit to a year-round program. Please send resume to Assistant Head Coach, Darren Sbraga at d_sbraga@yahoo.com.

Lompoc (CA): Lompoc HS is located on the central coast of California. We are in need of a PE teacher/ Defensive Coordinator. Apply for the teaching job on the attached link. Please send cover letter and resume to jones.andrew@lusd.org.

Montgomery County (GA): Montgomery County HS has an opening for an OL/Strength Coordinator. The teaching slot is PE only. If interested, please send your resume to Head Coach Don Vandygriff at dvandygriff@montgomery.k12.ga.us.

Center Point (AL): Center Point HS has an Elementary PE/DL position opening. CDL is a plus. If interested send resume to gbates@jefcoed.com.

Ashdown (AR): Ashdown HS, located 17 Miles from Texarkana, is looking for 2 Coaches. PE or History. Please contact mrichardson@ashdownschools.org

North Brunswick (Leland, NC): North Brunswick HS has a need for a defensive and offensive assistant. Teaching spots are available in nearly every subject area (we are the fastest growing area in the state and are adding positions). Send resume to Head Football Coach, Bryan Davis, at jodavis@bcswan.net.

Saint John Lutheran (Ocala, FL): We are looking to add a few qualified football coaches and teachers to our Saint John Family. We are a small program that has a rich tradition, strong community, and great administrative support. We are looking for dedicated coaches to help progress the young talent that is coming through our program. The positions we are looking for are WR/DB & LB/RB and will have some Junior varsity responsibilities as well. Various teaching opportunities are available within the building at the elementary level and within the county. For more information please email your resumes to Athletic Director Daniel McLeod at daniel.mcleod@stjohnocala.org.

Brantley County (GA): Brantley County HS is looking for a best fit Varsity Assistant. Teaching openings are HS credit recovery lab, Business, Ag, and Automotive. Please email Geoff.Cannon@brantley.k12.ga.us if interested.Spring sports at HS and MS are also available.

Rancho San Juan (Salinas, CA): Rancho San Juan HS has a PE/coaching opening. Position open to best fit. We are located 30 minutes from Pebble Beach. Please contact coach Troy Emrey at rsjtrailblazerfootball@gmail.com for more information.

Cairo (GA): Cairo HS is looking for offensive coaches, best fit. Possible offensive coordinator. 11 and 12 month contracts available with stipends. PE teaching positions available. Email d.coleman@grady.k12.ga.us.

Life Oak Cliff (Dallas, TX): Life Oak Cliff HS is seeking certified History and SPED teachers. Out-of-state teachers must have standard certification in their content area. Varsity offensive position groups are open including QB and WR. Air raid experience is preferred. Starting teaching salary for fully certified candidates with zero experience is $56,500, and varsity coaching stipend is $5,000. Interested candidates should email Head Coach Cole Orrick at cole.orrick@lifeschools.net