High School Scoop - Monday June 7, 2021

Belvidere (IL): Jim Morrow has resigned from the head coaching position.

Rockford Guilford (IL): Anthony Capriotti, who has been an assistant with the program the past decade, has been tabbed to replace Denny Diduch as head coach.

Salisbury (NC): Salisbury HS is looking for an offensive line coach. Teaching position is available in EC/OCS. If interested contact Head Coach Brian Hinson at Ernest.hinson@rss.k12.nc.us

Lincoln-Way Central (IL): Lincoln-Way Central is always looking to recruit great teachers/coaches and a best fit for our school community. Teaching positions available in Business and Industrial Tech. Please submit letter of interest, resume, and references to Head Football Coach Jeremy Cordell at jcordell@lw210.org.

Gulf Coast (FL): Gulf Coast HS has an immediate opening for Offensive Line Coach. We anticipate teaching positions in a variety of subject areas in the fall. We are seeking high quality teachers and coaches who can relate to students with high academics and possess the following qualifications and characteristics: Florida Teaching Certificate, College or High School Coaching Experience, a positive attitude and commitment to developing and maintaining relationships with student athlete’s year round. Interested candidates should email their resume and references to Head Football Coach Todd Nichols at Nichot1@collierschools.com.

Greater Atlanta Christian (GA): Greater Atlanta Christian School is seeking qualified candidates for the position of Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach/Performance Training Instructor. Job description: Coach and teach GAC students in 5 Performance Training classes under the MS/HS PE Professional Learning Community. Assist the Head S&C Coach and PE chair in developing PT curriculum, training program, speed/agility program, and support athletic department in student-athlete development. Coach a minimum of two sports for GAC MS/HS athletics. Football coaching is required, JV or Varsity. Requirements: Personal faith and mission that aligns with the Christ-centered mission of GAC. Education: Bachelor’s of Science in Kinesiology (Master’s preferred) or related field. Certification: S&C certification preferred (CSCS and/or SCCC). Football coaching/playing experience. Salary: Commensurate of experience, education, and coaching stipend(s). Refer to the 2020-2021 GAC Faculty Pay Scale for potential base salary. If interested in applying, send introduction and resume to gacspartanstrength@gmail.com.

South Pittsburg (TN): South Pittsburg HS is looking for assistant football coaches in the High School English, History, and Middle School Science. Contact Head Coach Chris Jones at (423)-402-1286.

Napa (CA): Napa HS is seeking position coaches with initiative and drive for Varsity and JV. All positions will be considered. We're also looking for a JV Head Coach. Teaching positions may be available for all positions. Serious inquiries please send your resume to askari_adams@nvusd.org



South Hagerstown (MD): South Hagerstown HS is looking for qualified Coaches on both sides of the ball. Possible Coordinator position available to the right candidate. Email lawdog23@hotmail.com for more information.

Rio Linda (CA): Rio Linda HS, located near Sacramento, has openings on all levels based on experience. There will be teaching openings in English and other areas, possibly PE. Applicants please contact head coach Jake Messina at gmessina@seq.org

Chicago Phillips Academy (IL): Following the departure of Troy McAllister to become the head coach at Orland Park Sandburg HS (IL), the school has promoted offensive coordinator / assistant head coach Joe Winslow as the new head coach.

The Hill (PA): The Hill School, a coeducational independent residential high school in Pottstown, PA, is seeking a new head football coach. Preference will be given to candidates with head coaching and/or offensive coordinator experience; who can also fill open math or learning coordinator positions (both are posted on our website and can be found HERE). There is also a possible opportunity to serve as a Director of Summer Programs and provide admissions office support. Interested candidates can apply online through the school website, and send resumes to Director of Athletics Seth Eilberg at seilberg@thehill.org.

Weeki Wachee (FL): Weeki Wachee HS is seeking a qualified Defensive Coordinator. There is a Hope (Health) teaching position tied to the job. You must either be certified to teach Hope in Florida or be able to obtain the certification ASAP. I need someone to come on board early this summer. Please send resumes' to HFC Chris Cook at coach.cook100@gmail.com.

Father Ryan (Nashville, TN): Father Ryan HS is looking for two candidates for the following positions. PE Teacher and Football Strength Coach as well as Assistant Strength Coach to work with other sports. Both positions will coach a sport with one being Football. Please email resume to Brian Rector at rectorb@fatherryan.org and visit the school website to see official postings www.fatherryan.org/about-us/employment.

St. Augustine (CA): St. Augustine HS an all-boys Catholic School, located in the city of San Diego, is looking for an experienced Offensive and/or Special Teams minded football coach with experience teaching high school physical education. This is a full-time teaching position. Teaching duties will include teaching physical education classes, including weight training and general physical education. St. Augustine HS seeks candidates dedicated to promoting the tangible and intangible qualities of character essential to real world success as well as individuals prepared to support students from diverse ethnic, socioeconomic, and family backgrounds. Coaching duties include assisting with football operations, administrative duties, as well as coaching student athletes. The ideal candidate will have experience in implementing an offensive or special teams system from a program perspective (Frosh, JV, Varsity). Candidate must possess excellent communication skills, superior knowledge of the game of football, a willingness to learn, and demonstrate exceptional character. St. Augustine HS prides itself on an exceptionally strong community dedicated to accepting boys and graduating men prepared to change the world. Please email inquiries to head coach Joe Kremer jkremer@sahs.org.

Honesdale (PA): Honesdale HS has openings for assistant football coaches. Best fit as far as positions on staff. There is a need for substitute teachers in the district with opportunities for teaching openings. Second sport options are also available. Local candidates preferred. If interested please email head football coach Paul Russick at prussick@whsdk12.com.

Immokalee (FL): Immokalee HS is school is looking for football coaches. We need a secondary coach, QBs coach and RBs coach. Please contact Johnny Smith at smithj15@collierschools.com if interested.

Lake Weir (FL): Lake Weir HS is looking for QBs, WRs and DBs coaches. Lake Weir is a 5A Football Program currently seeking qualified candidates to serve as coaches on the Varsity Coaching Staff. LWHS is nestled near the Ocala National Forest in North Central Florida and is within close driving distance to many beaches, lakes, and many cities such as Gainesville, Jacksonville, and Tampa. Current needs include a QB Coach, WR Coach, and a DB Coach. It is preferred that the candidates are certified teachers. Currently we have Math or Science teaching position open as well as a special needs paraprofessional position. Coaches will receive a coaching supplement while on the staff. Our feeder program at the middle school is also in need of Math teachers. All inquiries can be sent to Head Football Coach Eoghan Cullen at eoghan.cullen@marion.k12.fl.us. Serious inquires only please.







