High School Scoop - Monday March 14, 2022

Yosemite (Oakhurst, CA): Yosemite HS is looking for a qualified head football coaching candidate to lead the program for the 2022 season and beyond. Successful high school head coaching or coordinating experience is preferred. This position comes with a possible teaching position for those who fit the credentialled positions available. We are looking for a passionate and dedicated individual that can support multisport athletes and who will promote character, education, and commitment to the student-athletes. We have a small town, tight-knit community that loves football and will support a coach that treats players like family. Please apply on edjoin.org if interested and if you have any questions please contact John Beck at jbeck@yosmeiteusd.org. The position closes on March 18th 2022.

Booker T. Washington (New Orleans, LA): Booker T. Washington HS Varsity Football team is looking for Defensive Coaches. Positions available are Linebackers / Defensive Backs. Teaching Positions available. (No Physical Education Positions), positions also available in Network. Send Resume and References to rahmanmcgill@icloud.com.

White County (GA): White County High School in Cleveland, GA is looking to hire a Head Middle School Football Coach. All teaching certifications will be considered including PE (Weight Training). The middle school program will be aligned with and work closely with the high school program. If interested, please send your resume to chad.bennett@white.k12.ga.us

Mountain Pointe (AZ): Mountain Pointe High School in Ahwatukee, AZ, is looking for a Special Teams Coordinator. We currently have teaching openings in Science, Math and Special Education. The varsity head coach position for wrestling is also open if interested. Please email Athletic Director, Aaron Frana at afrana@tempeunion.org with questions.

Lake Mead Christian (NV): Lake Mead Christian Academy in Henderson, Nevada is looking for a defensive backs coach. If interested please email nateoishi@lmcm.org.

TL Hanna (SC): TL Hanna HS is looking for applicants for a science or social studies teacher who can coach football. TL Hanna plays in the biggest classification in South Carolina and has a wonderful work environment. The coaching position is flexible but we are looking for more LB, DB, or OL coaches. Please send resume and inquiries to Head Coach Jason Tone at jasontone@anderson5.net. Please also apply for teaching positions at www.anderson5.net.

St. Francis (Buffalo, NY): St. Francis HS in Buffalo NY needs a game on September 16 or 17, 2022. Prefer a Home game but will look at all options. We are a private catholic school of 450 boys 9-12. Contact Jerry Smith HC 716-627-1200 Ext 544 or smithj@stfrancishigh.org

Willard (OH): The Willard HS football team is looking for a qualified defensive coordinator, as well as offensive / defensive line and running back / linebacker position coaches. There will be teaching openings in HS English and MS Art for sure, with the possibility of other openings coming available later in the school year. If interested, please send your resume and at least 3 references to HC Bill Speller at billspeller@willardcityschools.org.

Pine Forest (FL): Pine Forest HS, 2021 State Runner up 6A, in Pensacola, FL is looking for two position coaches. We are looking for Varsity Defensive Backs and Varsity Linebacker Coach. We will have openings for Certified teachers in Math, Science, ELA, ESE, and ISS. Please send all resumes to Ryan Vandervort at rvandervort@ecsdfl.us.

Wooster (OH): Wooster HS is looking to add Offensive Skill/Possible Coordinator & Defensive Assistant. Devoted leadership, passionate mentorship, very effective communication and teaching skills are required for these positions. Wooster football is devoted to developing our student-athlete’s with a passionate commitment to their academic, athletic, and social development. Wooster is a Division II program that competes in the Ohio Cardinal Conference. Teaching positions are currently available for the following: PreK-3, math, science, intervention specialists, and paraprofessional positions, with more anticipated. Interested candidates should send a complete teaching & coaching resume to Head Football Coach Austin Holter at wstr_aholter@woostercityschools.org.

Malden Catholic (MA): Joe Gaff has been announced as the new head coach.

Spring Valley (Columbia, SC): Spring Valley has an opening for a certified Strength & Conditioning Coach for the 2022-23 school year. Candidates should have experience in programming/implementation of a comprehensive strength and conditioning program across all sports. Interested candidates should send an interest letter and resume to AD Jeff DiBattisto at jdibattisto@richland2.org.

North Dallas (TX): North Dallas head coach Bobby Estes has announced his retirement, Estes led the Bulldogs to back-to-back playoff appearances the past two years, their first playoff appearance since 1952.

Chamblee (GA): Chamblee HS is looking for a Strength & Conditioning Coach / Assistant Football Coach / PE Teacher. Must be certified in PE. DM @CoachBSwank if interested.

Thomasville (GA): Thomasville HS is looking for a spring scrimmage game on May 13. Home or away. Please contact gragez@tcitys.org