High School Scoop - Monday March 21, 2022

Comstock Park (MI): Comstock Park HS is looking to hire a few assistant coaches. Both sides of the ball a possibility. Looking for the best fit and its important that we find guys that will invest into our kids lives outside of football. Teaching openings at the high school include Social Studies, Science, Business Education. Education Technology, Technology and Design, and Math. Interested candidates can send their resumes to dsamuels@cppschools.com. Teaching posts closes on April 4th.

Tri City Christian (Visa, CA): Tri City Christian in Visa, CA is looking for coaches to join the staff, positions include LBs, OL, DL, and QBs. Coordinator position available for the right candidate. We are a small school with less then 250 high schoolers looking to build a program. Tri City Christian requires a pastoral reference for all teachers, current teachings for next fall are History, Math, and English. Possible foreign language as well. Walk on coaches are also encouraged to apply. Please email resume and cover letter to neil.breight@tccs.org.

Father Ryan (Nashville, TN): Father Ryan HS is seeking a qualified teacher and football coach in the areas of History and Spanish. Specific coaching area can be flexible for most qualified candidate, but immediate need is Defensive Backs. Please email interest and attach resume to Brian Rector at rectorb@fatherryan.org.

Canyon Hills (San Diego, CA): Canyon Hills HS, San Diego, CA is looking to fill an offensive line coach position. The candidate needs to have 3-5 years experience in varsity football or higher level. Must be capable of coaching both zone and gap scheme concepts and have the ability to create a culture and identity up front. There are possible teaching positions on campus. (NO PE). Spec ED, History, Math, Social Studies all possibilities. Would like to have a coach in place prior to April 20th. Local San Diego candidates encouraged to apply. Interested candidates please contact, bharris@sandi.net or jpisapia@sandi.net

Springwood (AL): Retired Georgia Hall of Fame coach Steve Pardue has come out of retirement to be the school's head coach and AD. Pardue won 3 state championships at LaGrange HS (GA) and was also head football coach at East Coweta HS (GA). He coached in college as running backs coach at the University of Kentucky and head coach at LaGrange College.

Brook Hill (Bullard, TX): Bullard TX, Brook Hill School is looking to for an opponent for our annual Warrior Bowl game for 2022 season. This will take place on August 26th or 27th. Brook Hill has an enrollment of 250 student and is located 12 miles south of Tyler in East Texas. Previously we have hosted teams from Florida and California. The visiting team will enjoy an experience including a service project, war museum tour, banquet and game. We are looking for school with similar enrollment. Please contact Scott Ryle at sryle@brookhill.org.

Oak Harbor (WA): Oak Harbor HS, located on Whidbey Island, is looking for a Defensive Coordinator or Varsity Defensive Back coach. We have a full time health position open at our school. If interested in the Health position please apply here and email head coach Marcus Hughes at mhughes@ohsd.net.

Satellite (FL): Satellite HS is looking for a best fit on-campus coach with possible coordinator duties to the right candidate. Satellite is an A rated school, with a beautiful beachfront campus located along A1A on Florida's Space Coast. It is a great community to teach, coach and raise a family in. We have been 17-4 in the last two seasons and look to continue to grow as a program. The ideal coach would be a great teacher in the classroom and on the field. Please contact Head Coach Knox Robinson at robinson.knox@brevardschools.org with an up-to-date resume and teaching credentials.

Woodville (TX): Woodville HS in Woodville, Tx has a full time position open. The current opening is for ILB's but could also be CB's or best fit. The second sport is assistant basketball. Teaching fields include PE or TABs. Email resumes to ty.robinson@woodvilleeagles.org

Davenport North (IA): Davenport North HS is currently looking for coaches for the upcoming season. Looking for all position coaches on both sides of the ball, possible lower level coordinator position for the right fit. We will have several available teaching positions. Please send resume to Coach Adam Hite at hitead@mail.davenport.k12.ia.us or apply at the link.

Lambert (Suwanee, GA): Lambert HS is looking for multiple varsity offensive assistants. Offensive Line is top priority. Multiple certified teaching opportunities available including PE. If interested e-mail your resume to F39217@forsythk12.org Marc Beach, Head Football Coach

Oak Mountain (Birmingham, AL): Oak Mountain HS is looking for a Defensive Line and Wide Receivers coach. All Certifications will be taken into consideration EXCEPT PE. We will have core subjects across the board opening soon. Looking for the best coaches to continue building our program. Please send all information to Coach Crane at J2crane@Shelbyed.org.

La Cresent Hokah (MN): La Crescent Hokah HS is looking for coaches in the La Crosse Wi/LaCrescent Mn area to help rebuild the football program. Stipend positions on both Offense and Defense available. Please Contact new HC Terry Donovan at terry.donovan@komets.k12.mn.is

King (Tampa, FL): King HS in Tampa, FL is looking for qualified candidates for the following positions: OL, RBs, DL, OLBs, Corners, Safeties. We run a 2-back offense and a 3-3 stack defense.Teachers preferred: This maybe a volunteer position, small stipend a possibility. Teaching positions are currently open: Math, Reading, Social Studies VE. Interested candidates please text Head Coach Dave Sevier at KingfootballBTC@gmail.com

Chancellor (Spotsylvania, VA): Chancellor High School in Spotsylvania, VA is looking to hire a full-time assistant Varsity football coach; multiple positions on offense and potentially defense are available. Located about an hour south of Washington, D.C. and about 2 and a half hours away from Virginia Beach, this is a great place to live and work! We are anticipating multiple teaching openings in all content areas including PE, and our administration is very supportive about getting great educator-coaches in the building. If interested, please email your resume to head coach Neil Sullivan at sullivannj@staffordschools.net.



Corpus Christi West (TX): Corpus Christi West Oso HS is looking for a varsity game on 9/30/2022. The school size is around 580 total kids. If interested, please contact head coach Brad Smithey at brad.smithey@westosoisd.net.

North Myrtle Beach (SC): North Myrtle Beach HS has named Greg Hill the new head coach. He had served as the defensive coordinator for five years. He previously served as a head coach at both Ashbrook (NC) and East Mecklenburg (NC).

Cedar Shoals (GA): Cedar Shoals HS in Athens, GA has coaching openings for the following positions: OL, DL, and WR. Teaching openings are available in all subjects except PE. Coaching Stipends are very competitive. All interested applicants should send resumes and letters of interest to Head Coach Leroy Ryals ryalsl@clarke.k12.ga.us.

Clearwater (FL): Clearwater Academy is seeking varsity football games for the 2022 season! $5,000 game fee!! Most weeks available. Email DC David Feldman at davidfeldman81@gmail.com.

Cambridge (Tampa, FL): Cambridge Christian School is looking to fill out our Varsity Football Staff with 1, possibly 2 more assistant coaches. Looking for best fit position wise, and stipends are available. Candidates must adhere to the Christian lifestyle of the school, and have a heart to want to help build men. Local candidates are strongly encouraged to apply. Candidates that do not need a job on campus are ideal; however, we have a History, English, and Full-Time sub position on campus. To be considered for these positions on campus, one must have: Bachelor’s degree, teaching certificate in the subject area, and/or have proven teaching experience. If interested, please contact head coach Steve Stanley at sstanley@ccslancers.com.

Eastern View (VA): Eastern View HS in Culpeper, VA is looking for two assistant coaches to join our staff. We are looking for WRs coach and either a DL or LB coach- whichever is best fit. JV head coach is a possibility for the right candidate. EVHS is a classification 4 school in region 4b. We look to return 15-16 starters in total from this past season in which we went 5-5. There are several job opportunities within the building. Interested applicants should send their resume and references to BLowery@ccpsweb.org.

Spoto (FL): Spoto Football is looking to hire the following assistant coaching positions. OL, DL, LB, DB and Possibly a DC for the right candidate. We have SS, ESE and English slots currently available. Email Coach Chattin at chattinkeith@gmail.com or DM me on twitter @ChattinKeith



