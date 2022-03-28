High School Scoop - Monday March 28, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Dobson (AZ): Dobson HS has an opening for a varsity DC. Also starting up the JV program after having to reduce during Covid. Teaching positions at the school are available. Reach out to Head Coach Bill Godsil if interested at rwgodsil@mpsaz.org.

East Allegheny (PA): East Allegheny high school Pittsburgh pa. Seeking an offensive and defensive line coach. No teaching job available. Interested candidates can email

pecora09@yahoo.com.

Woodville (TX): Woodville HS is seeking a full time varsity assistant coach. We're looking for best fit but would prefer WR/DB's. Teaching field is TABS (you're not responsible for a class--you help the students in our behavior unit). Starting pay is north of 50K. We are located in Southeast Texas near Houston and Beaumont. Email resumes to ty.robinson@woodvilleeagles.org.

Grant (MI): The head coaching job has been posted. Michael Stephan spent last season as head coach and athletic director.

Lake Gibson (FL): Lake Gibson HS has a tackles /tight end slot. Multiple slots available, Social Studies, Special Ed and possible PE. Please contact Tripp Allen at arb113687@gmail.com.

Academy of Richmond County (GA): The Academy of Richmond County, located in Augusta, Ga, is looking for a head football coach. PE teaching position opening. Apply via this link. For questions please contact AD Kevin Scheyer at scheyke@rcboe.k12.ga.us.

Highlands (KY): Highlands HS is seeking an assistant football coach to be the special team’s coordinator and coach an offensive skill position for the upcoming 2022 season. Experience required. Apply via this link.

Sylvan (AR): Sylvan Hills HS has 3 varsity football assistant coaching positions open. Teaching areas are middle school science and history. Coaching areas are flexible. Please contact Chris Hill at 479-841-8156

Baldwin (Milledgeville, GA): Baldwin HS is looking to add to its staff 1 Varsity Offensive Assistant and 1 Varsity Defensive Assistant. Positions are flexible at the moment. All teaching positions will be considered including PE. Send info to Jamoski.ward@baldwin.k12.ga.us.

Park View (VA): Park View HS is looking for a LB Coach. Teaching positions inside the school are available but not required. Please email your resume to head coach Joshua Gadd at joshua.gadd@pvhsfootball.org.

You Move Me: Coaches Moving Coaches! Wherever your next opportunity is, You Move Me is here for your journey! With a team full of football coaches, we understand the relocation process and everything that comes with it. Let our family take care of your family!

Chamberlain (FL): Chamberlain HS is looking for qualified OL & DL coaches that are dedicated to developing technique and motivate young men. We have a great group of young lineman and the future is bright with this group. Chamberlain HS is getting brand new facilities this year and there is excitement around the program. If interested, please contact Head Coach Patrick Murphy patrick2.murphy@hcps.net.

Harnett Central (Angier, NC): Harnett Central is looking for a Defensive Coordinator. Teaching positions available immediately are EC and English. Other teaching positions for fall will include Math and a possible PE slot. Please send resumes to Head Coach Cory Barnes at corybarnes00@gmail.com.

Manatee (Bradenton, FL): Manatee HS in Bradenton, Fl is looking for a week 4 (9/15-17) and week 5 (9/22-24) HOME games with financial travel assistance as a possibility. We are also open to changing our bye week (9/29-10/1) to week 4 if someone can play that week. Our goal is to have a few games that we can have a great competition on our schedule along with a big gate. Coaches from all over feel free to connect and let me know! Interested programs can contact Conleyt@ManateeSchools.Net.

Montgomery Central (NC): Montgomery Central HS has an immediate opening for defensive backs coach who is a certified teacher in the state of North Carolina or can obtain one. Multiple subject areas at the high school and a PE position at West Middle. MCHS has brand new top notch facilities and Elite support from the county office and community. Please send your resume and current references to Chrismetzger00@gmail.Com

Hillgrove (GA): Hillgrove HS located in Powder Springs, Georgia has a Social Studies opening. Hillgrove competes in the 7A Classification. 2nd Largest School District in Georgia. Cobb County School District topped the list as the Best K-12 school district to work at in Georgia and the only school district in the top 25 of Best-In-State Employers. Must coach 2 Sports; Best fit for football, If interested email Head Coach justin.deshon@cobbk12.org