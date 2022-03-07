High School Scoop - Monday March 7, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Cadillac (MI): Cadillac is looking to hire a new head football coach. Available positions include elementary teachers, K-12 Art, PE, Special Education, as well as secondary openings in English, Math, Science and Social Studies. Interested applicants are asked to submit a letter of interest, resume, copy of certifications, list of references (minimum of three) to jobs@cadillacschools.org.

Owosso (MI): Owosso HS is seeking 2 varsity assistant coaches. Offensively we are looking for a WR or QB coach with possible coordinator duties. Defensively we are looking for a LBs or DBs coach. There are several anticipated teaching openings including PE. If interested please email Head Coach Ron Tyner at olcoachtyner@gmail.com.

Lakeview Fort Oglethorpe (GA): Mac Bryan has been named head coach, per source.

Mountain Pointe (AZ): Mountain Pointe HS is looking for a Varsity special teams coordinator. Possible teaching positions available for perfect fit/subject. All serious applicants please send resumes to elauer@tempeunion.org.

Einstein (MD): Einstein HS is looking to hire a special teams coordinator. Interested coaches can email head coach Sean Loftus at Sean_M_Loftus@mcpsmd.org.

Somerville (NJ): Somerville HS is seeking an experienced defensive coordinator. Full Stipend position at a highly successful program. Please email resumes to ianpace763@gmail.com.

Owosso (MI): Veteran college offensive line coach Ron Tyner has accepted the head coaching job.

Legacy Christian (TX): Toby Trotter has been named head coach of the program.

DuPont Manual (Louisville, KY): DuPont Manual HS is seeking an experienced Wide Receivers Coach and a Offensive Line Coach. There are several anticipated certified and classified openings throughout the district. Para professionals are also encouraged to apply. Send resume to Donnie.Stoner@jefferson.kyschools.us.

Grand Rapids West Catholic (MI): Grand Rapids West Catholic High School is looking for a week 2 opponent (9/1 or 9/2) for the 2022 football season. We are willing to play out of state schools (IL, IN, OH, WI). Please contact Head Coach Landon Grove via email: landongrove@grwestcatholic.org if interested.

Lowell (MA): Former Syracuse linebacker Shyheim Cullen has been hired as the new head coach.

Gateway (FL): Gateway HS, in Fort Myers, FL has positions available for interested assistant football coaches as a wide receivers, defensive backs, or special teams coach. There will be many open positions on campus for both teaching and non-teaching positions in the fall on campus. Candidates can start coaching as early as this spring. Preference will be given to coaches with ability to work on campus and committed to assisting in the building of a year-round, multi-sport, sprint-based football program. Possibility of a sub-varsity head, or special teams coordinator to the right qualified candidate. Interested candidates please email a copy of your resume and a statement of interest - with your personal and position philosophy and a paragraph on an example of an everyday day drill you would use in the position you want to coach, and how you would teach it. Please email your materials to Head Coach Cullen O’Brien at: cullenjo@leeschools.net.

South Gwinnett (GA): South Gwinnett HS is looking for a Linebacker Coach / Co-Defensive Coordinator. We have openings in SPED, Social Studies, Math, and Language Arts. No PE openings. Please send resumes to sgcometfb@gmail.com.

Harlem (Machnesney Park, IL): Harlem HS is looking for a offensive line coach, and a QBs, RBs and DBs coach. We are flexible. There are several anticipated certified and classified openings throughout the district. Para professionals are also encourage to apply. If interested please get in touch with me at robert.moynihan@harlem122.org.

Colbert County (AL): Scotty Hannah has been hired as the new head coach.