High School Scoop - Monday May 16, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Morton Ranch (Katy, TX): Morton Ranch HS is in search of a two coaches (best available fit) with a second sport of baseball or track. The teaching field is Health, Composite Social Studies or Math. Please send resumes to AC/HFC Ron Counter at ronaldacounter@katyisd.org.

Henderson (TX): Henderson HS is looking for two defensive backs coaches that teach special ed. Must be Texas certified or able to get into an alternative certification program. Henderson High School is located in Henderson Texas. Please email resumes to orobinson@hendersonisd.org.

Apalachee (GA): Apalachee HS is looking for best fit football coach. Preferable needs are WR, DL, or ILB. NO coordinator spots available! Must be certified or able to obtain Georgia certification in Special Education. Please send resume to AHC, Mike Hancock at robert.hancock@barrow.k12.ga.us.

Nantucket (MA): Tim Psaradelis, a longtime assistant with the program, has been announced as the new head coach.

Bethel (VA): Bethel HS, located in Hampton, VA is currently looking to add a QB Coach and possibly a defensive assistant. There are potential teaching openings in the building to licensed/qualified candidates. You do not have to be in the building or in education to coach. If interested, please contact Head Coach David Porter at coachdavidporter@gmail.com

Pueblo West (CO): We recently had a team pull out of playing us the week of Sep. 16-18. Willing to play an out of state team. Please email zodell@district70.org. We're 4A in Colorado (1400 students) and in the playoffs every year.



Phillip Simmons (SC): Philip Simmons HS has a varsity assistant football position open. We have Social studies, English, science and art openings. We also have some para professional openings. All football positions welcome to apply. We will hire the best coach possible and adjust the staff accordingly. Philip Simmons is a part of the Berkeley County School District. We also have some other sport stipends available but it is not required. Please email bendige@bcsdschools.net.

Lincoln-Way Central (IL): Lincoln-Way Central is looking to hire a Running Backs coach and best fit for our school community. Teaching position available in Special Services/Education. Please submit letter of interest, resume, and references to Head Football Coach Jeremy Cordell at jcordell@lw210.org.

Bethesda Academy (GA): Bethesda Academy, located in Savannah, GA is looking for a football coach with a Science Teaching Certification. If you are interested, contact Antwain Turner (DM @antwainturner) or send your resume to antwain.turner@bethesdaacademy.org.



