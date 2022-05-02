High School Scoop - Monday May 2, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

River Valley (AZ): River Valley HS, a 3A school, has a stipend coaching positions available for the Offensive Line & Run Game Coordinator. Defensive Line and Linebacker positions are available with possible being Special Team Coordinator for the right candidate.On campus positions are also available in Science, Math & Security. There are 2 PE jobs available within the district as well many other openings. Great opportunity to help build a program with a first year staff (Head Coach spent the last couple season coaching at the collegiate level) team finished 10-2 this past season ranked #5 state. State of the art facility $32.5 million indoor high school field house to practice and play games in Friday night.Please contact Kevin Hall at hallkj84@gmail.com if interested.

Cairo (GA): Cairo high school is looking for offensive coaches , teaching will be PE. please email Coach DeVoursney at s.devoursney@grady.k12.ga.us

Bethesda Academy (GA): Bethesda Academy, located in Savannah, GA is looking for a RB and LB Coach along with a Special Teams Coordinator. There are also teaching positions available. If you are interested, contact Antwain Turner (DM @antwainturner) or send your resume to antwain.turner@bethesdaacademy.org.

Ottumwa (IA): Ottumwa HS is looking for 2 assistant high school football coaches. We currently have a Varsity CB/WR position and a Freshman coaching position open, but are willing to adjust to make the best fit for our staff. We have numerous teaching positions available as well in Science, Industrial Tech, Spanish and Special Education. If you are interested please contact Brian Goodvin at brian.goodvin@ottumwaschools.com

West Oak (SC): West-Oak HS Westminster SC, minutes from Clemson Univ and in the beautiful foothills of South Carolina has several assistant coaching positions on the defensive side of the ball and teaching openings in math, probable science vacancy, and potential Elementary PE.Coaching vacancies are for best fit and include DB's, LB's, and possibly DC. If certified in these teaching areas and interested, please send resume to Head Football Coach Glen Padgett at gpadgett@sdoc.org

Attleboro (MA): Jim Winters has been announced as the new head coach.

Clearawater Academy (FL): Clearwater Academy is seeking varsity football games for the 2022 season, either home or away games on 8/29, 9/9, and a home game for 10/28. Generous game stipend available! Please contact David Feldman Asst HC at davidfeldman81@gmail.com.

Jackson (GA): Due to an opponent backing out, Jackson High School in Jackson, GA is looking for a game either August 19 or August 26. If you are looking for a game, email Head Coach Dary Myricks at Myricksd@bcssk12.org

Brunswick (GA): Brunswick (GA): Brunswick High School located in Brunswick, GA is looking for an offensive line coach. All teaching positions will be considered except PE. If interested please send resume to Head Coach Garrett Grady at garrett.grady@glynn.k12.ga.us.

Mechanicsville (VA): Mechanicsville HS is looking for coaches for the upcoming season. Defensive Coordinator and Defensive Line are the areas of need. Please send resumes to Head Coach Shane Reynolds at Lyndonreynolds85@gmail.com

Sequoyah (GA): Sequoyah HS, in beautiful North Georgia now has a social studies opening, along with math. Best fit varsity football assistant. Must be certified in one of those two subjects. Less than 45 min from Atlanta and less than 45 from the mountains. Please email James.Teter@cherokeek12.net

Pelion (SC): Pelion HS, located in southern Lexington County, has openings in football, basketball, track, and baseball for the 22-23 school year. Current certifications open are Special Ed/Resource, Social Studies, SPED Instructional Assistant(non-certified), and others to come.Please email resume to dholland@lexington1.net.

Flint Powers Catholic (MI): Saginaw Valley State (D-II - MI) offensive line coach / run game coordinator Drew Burton is leaving to become the head coach at Powers Catholic, sources tell FootballScoop.

Alexander (GA): Alexander High School in Douglasville, GA is looking to hire coaches on both sides of the ball. All teaching positions are available except PE, with a competitive supplement and multiple second sport opportunities. If interested please send resume to Olten.downs@dcssga.org.

Maury (VA): Maury HS, a 5A school looking for games August 26th and Sept 2 willing to travel Washington DC.. Maryland , Tennessee, North Carolina if anyone is interested please email defensive coordinator Michael Privott at Priv91@gmail.com

Munford (AL): Munford HS (AL) is looking for a football assistant coach and will have a non-certified job open. Looking for the best coach available, second sport is possible. Please contact Coach Michael Easley by email at coachmichaeleasley@gmail.com.

Harrisburg (AR): Harrisburg Arkansas is looking for a Head High School Football Coach, 11 month Contract.. Teaching TBD, Must have a valid teaching license. Harrisburg competes in 4A football in Arkansas. We have a brand new renovated weight room facility and turf football field. Please contact AD at nicole.geniesse@hbgsd.org.

Hamilton Southeastern (IN): Hamilton Southeastern HS (6A) is searching for a defensive assistant coach. Interested candidates can contact mkelly@hse.k12.in.us.

Ralston Valley (CO): Ralston Valley HS is looking for a Week 2 game between September 1st-2nd. Ralston Valley is a 5A high school with around 1,9000 students in school. We are looking for a team to come to us this year, but will travel if needed. Please email Jared Yannacito at j.yannacito@gmail.com if you are interested.

Northwest Cabarrus (NC): Northwest Cabarrus HS in Concord, NC is looking for offensive assistant coaches (RB, WR). The following teaching positions are available: Teacher assistant and Social Studies. Email resumes to Eric.morman@cabarrus.k12.nc.us.

Estero (FL): Estero HS, located in beautiful SWFL is looking to hire a Varsity Offensive Line coach for the 2022-2023 season. We are seeking high energy, positive coaches who are willing to build relationships and develop our student athletes on and off the field. In 2021, we won our district for the first time in 20 years and graduated only 9 seniors. Our JV team went 5-1 and we return 4 out of 5 starting offensive lineman. Candidates must be willing to be team first guys looking to help continue to build a program that is focused on the student athlete. Must have previous high school coaching experience. There are anticipated teaching positions (Social Studies, Science, Reading Coach, English, Spanish) available for the right candidate. All interested candidates please contact Head Coach Darren Nelson at DarrenH@leeschools.net.

Tavares (FL): Tavares HS has an immediate opening for a Head Football Coach. This position is attached to an instructional position in the weight room/PE. If interested, please send resumes and cover letters to campbellr@lake.k12.fl.us.

Osceola (FL): Osceola Fundamental High School will have an opening for football coaches. Have openings to come in Social Science, Guidence, and possibly English. Please email resume and start application process on pcsb.org and contact Coach Montgomery if you have any Questions. montgomerych@pcsb.org.

Marion (SC): Marion HS has assistant varsity football coaching vacancies for the 2022-23 school year. Teaching openings are HS Social Studies, Math, English, Science, Guidance Counselor, Special Education, MS Social Studies, Math, & English, Early Childhood, & Elementary PE. Please complete an online application with the Marion County School District & send a resume to Athletic Director/Head Football Coach Brian Hennecy at BHennecy@marion.k12.sc.us & Principal Daris Gore at DGore@marion.k12.sc.us if interested. Marion HS is located 20 miles from Florence & 45 miles from Myrtle Beach.



