High School Scoop - Monday May 23, 2022

Fort Worth Southwest (TX): Daron Franklin has resigned his post ans the head coaching job is open, per Matt Stepp.

Gateway (CO): Gateway HS is looking for Varsity coaches at these positions: wide receiver, offensive line, defensive backs, defensive line.. Interested candidates can contact coach Mccoy at coachmccoy5@gmail.com.

Baldwin (GA): Baldwin HS has a High School PE position available for an Offensive Line Coach. If interested send resume and references to Jamoski.ward@baldwin.k12.ga.us.

Frederick Douglass (KY): Frederick Douglass HS is looking for 2 assistant coaches during the 2022 season. 1 Linebacker position, and 1 OL/DL position to the best candidate. We have some paraprofessional jobs open, Math, Special Ed, and 2 Science positions. If you are interested, please contact me privately nathan.mcpeek@fayette.kyschools.us.

Lake Buena Vista (Orlando, FL): LBV is looking for an experienced Linebackers coach. We may have an opening in Social Studies, but off-campus coaches who can commit to our year-round program are also encouraged to apply. Please send resumes and references to Head Coach Joe Rienzi at Joseph.Rienzi@ocps.net.

Hampshire (WV): Hampshire HS is seeking an offensive and defensive coordinator. Interested candidates should email Head Coach Aaron Rule with your resume and/or questions at arule24@gmail.com

Chamberlain (FL): Chamberlain HS is looking for qualified defensive coaches that are dedicated to developing technique and motivate young men. Openings at linebacker, defensive back, and defensive line. We have a great group of young lineman and the future is bright with this group. Chamberlain HS is getting brand new facilities (field, stadium, weight room, and field house) this year and there is excitement around the program. We currently have Biology and Social Studies/U.S History teaching positions available. If interested, please contact Head Coach Patrick Murphy patrick2.murphy@hcps.net.

St. Cloud (FL): St. Cloud High School, in St. Cloud Florida (top 25 fastest growing cities in America), is looking for coaches. Several teaching positions will be available, including Social Studies and Science, with several other anticipated openings. Out of field teachers are also encouraged to apply. Coaching position is open to best fit. Please email all resumes to Michael.short@osceolaschools.net.

Allen (TX): Midlothian Heritage (TX) head coach Lee Wiginton has been named the new head coach at Allen.

Del Sol Academy (Las Vegas, NV): Del Sol HS (4A), located in the heart of Las Vegas one mile from Las Vegas Blvd (The Strip) is looking for an energetic Offensive Line Coach. Looking for someone that has experience with both gap and zone schemes. We are looking for someone that can commit their time and energy to help build the program. We have an opening for a Health teaching position but in the state of Nevada it is not necessary to be a teacher in order to coach. If you are not a teacher, you will have to get a district coaching badge in order to coach which includes fingerprints, a CPR card through the AHA and fill out an application. If interested, please send a resume to Head Football Coach, Clint DuBose at duboscc@nv.ccsd.net.

Spoto (FL): Spoto HS is looking for qualified football coaches for the 2022-2023 season. We are looking for dedicated coaches that have a great work ethic that are committed to the offseason program as well as the fall season which includes coaching your position group, attending all coaches meetings, all practices and our Saturday coaching meetings. You will help with grade checks for your position group as well as all other coaching duties which include helping with painting the field, helping with laundry, locker room duties and other game day responsibilities. We have openings in ESE, Social Studies and some support staff positions. Please send all resumes and inquiries to our head football coach Keith Chattin at keith.chattin@hcps.net.

Napa (CA): Napa HS is seeking hard-working HC JV/FR, and Varsity assistant coaches. Possible teaching Chemistry, History, and a .8 middle school PE position (with other options to make 1.0) available. Experience in college or varsity is encouraged, but not necessary. If interested please send resume and references to: askari_adams@nvusd.org.

Western HS (NV): Western HS, located in Las Vegas, NV, is currently accepting applications for assistant football coaches. All positions will be considered for best fit with emphasis being on the defensive side of the ball. Stipends are available and we will have numerous teaching and non-teaching positions open in the fall including Math, Science, Health, PE, Special Education, Computer Science, and Ceramics. Please send resumes and references to John Norton at nortoj@nv.ccsd.net.

Fort White (FL): Ft. White HS is looking for assistant coaches and have these positions available in school: Math, PE (1), HS English, Para Professional (1), No coordinator positions, just position coaches and best fit for the program. Please send resumes to dorsettt@columbiak12.com.

Hollywood Hills (FL): Hollywood Hills HS is looking for coaches on both the varsity and junior varsity levels. Positions will be based on the best fit (major emphasis on Special Teams experience as well). We are a 6A High School in the South Florida area (Broward County). We anticipate multiple teaching openings in the Fall, EXCEPT PE. We are looking for hard working coaches who will be dedicated to the year-round responsibilities of our program including the weight room and 7on7. All interested and qualified applicants should forward their resumes to HC Brandon Graham at BGraham@browardschools.com.

Munford (AL): Munford HS is looking for assistant football coaches. Certifications possible in Science, History or English. We will need a head softball coach with one of these spots so anyone with football/softball experience will be given priority. Football positions needed are DB coach and RB coach. We also have a non-certified job we are looking to fill with a coach (benefits & retirement come with this position). If interested contact Coach Michael Easley at coachmichaeleasley@gmail.com

Dixie County (FL): Brock Canaday is the new head coach at Dixie County HS, per source.

Buford (GA): Buford HS is in need of a 10th game on September 16th. Home game is preferred this year but a Travel/Home & Home are up for discussion as long as it is within driving distance. Travel Stipend is up for discussion if the team has to travel more than a usual instate game distance. If interested please reach out to Head Coach Bryant Appling at bryant.appling@bufordcityschools.org

South Gwinnett (GA): South Gwinnett HS in beautiful Snellville, Ga is looking for a Varsity Defensive Line Coach. We have openings in SPED, Social Studies, Math, and Language Arts. No PE openings. Please send resumes to sgcometfb@gmail.com.

Somerset Academy Charter (FL): Somerset Charter Academy is looking to hire an athletic director. Interested candidates can apply resumes@somersetsilverpalms.net.

James River Midlothian (VA): James River is a 6A program in Midlothian, VA. We are currently looking for assistant coaches on both sides of the ball. We have openings in PE and English. If interested, please contact Head Coach Jacob Hodges at jacob_hodges@ccpsnet.net.



