High School Scoop - Monday May 9, 2022

Life Oak (Dallas, TX): Life Oak Cliff HS, located 10 minutes from downtown Dallas, TX, is seeking assistant football coaches and potentially a S&C coach. Position groups could include Varsity WR, Varsity QB, or MS Coach w/ second sport TBD. Strength and conditioning coaches are also encouraged to apply as there is potential for a S&C position for the right candidate. Teaching jobs are available in the district, with more being added in the near future. Fully-certified high school teaching candidates, even those out-of-state would get first priority. Starting teaching salary with zero experience is $54,500, and varsity coaching stipend is $5,000. Interested candidates should email Head Coach Cole Orrick at cole.orrick@lifeschools.net

McLean (VA): McLean HS is looking for an assistant football coach for the fall of 2022 season. Offensive line experience will get priority, however all will be considered. Current open teaching positions in: Special Education, Math and School Counselor. McLean is located in Northern Virginia, 14 miles west of Washington, DC, in Fairfax County. Interested candidates can email their resume and references to head football coach Joe Cockerham at McLeanFootballVA@gmail.com. No phone calls, please.

Bloomington South (IN): Bloomington South in Bloomington Indiana has an opening for PE and with opportunities for coaching. If interested, please contact Gabe Johnson at gjohnson@mccsc.edu

Clearwater Academy (FL): Clearwater Academy is seeking varsity football games for the 2022 season, either home or away games on 8/19, 8/26, 9/9, and a home game for 10/28. Generous game stipend available! Please contact assistant head coach David Feldman at davidfeldman81@gmail.com.

Ramapo (NJ): Ramapo HS is looking for two paid assistant coaches. The position to coach is flexible and coordinating experience is strongly preferred. If you are interested please reach out to Head Coach Mike DeFazio at mdefazio@rih.org.

Harnett Central ( , NC): The Harnett Central Football Program has assistant coaching positions open for fall. We are looking for offensive line, defensive back and wide receiver coaches. Teaching positions available are Social Studies, English and EC. There may be other coaching opportunities as well. Please email Head Coach Cory Barnes at jbarnes@harnett.k12.nc.us if interested.

Cadillac (MI): Sources tell FootballScoop that Crossett HS (AR) head coach Shawn Jackson accepted the head coaching job. He replaces Cody Mallory who left to become the head coach at Spring Lake HS (MI).

Northwood-Lena (LA): Northwood - Lena HS is looking for an Assistant Football Coach that can teach High School Science. A second sport would be available to coach. If interested please contact Tommy Moore at 318-787-9024 or tommy.moore@rpsb.us.

Philip Simmons (SC): Philip Simmons is searching for a varsity assistant football coach. Preference to the OL or DL positions. We have a social studies position available. Opportunity to coach another sport (basketball, wrestling, track). CDL is a huge plus in working with our staff. If interested, please email resumes to bendige@bcsdschools.net.

Crystal River (FL): Crystal River HS is seeking an Assistant Football Coach. Teaching positions include social studies, math, english and science. While not required, both head and assistant coach positions are available in other sports if interested. Football position is flexible based on expertise. Please express your interest immediately to Head Coach Cliff Lohrey at lohreyc@citrusschools.org.



Lee County (GA): Lee County HS in Leesburg, GA is looking for one asst varsity football coach and one asst freshman or MS coach. Teaching openings in science, SPED, social studies and PE. If interested please e-mail resume to fabriziode@lee.k12.ga.us.

Lindsay (TX): Head coach HC Jeff Smiley has announced his retirement after four seasons at with a 32-15 overall record, Matt Stepp shares.

Houma Christian (LA): The school has announced that Butch Theriot will replace Chuck Battaglia as the new head coach and athletic director.