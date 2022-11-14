High School Scoop - Monday November 14, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Westminster Christian (Palmetto Bay, MO): Westminster Christian School is seeking a full-time varsity head football coach to direct and lead the football program. Westminster is looking for a leader who will develop outstanding football players and nurture the spiritual development of Christian men on and off the field. Interested candidates should email their resume to the Athletic Director Ben Warren at bwarren@wcsmiami.org.

Righetti (CA): Head coach Tony Payne has stepped down.

James River (VA): James River is a 6A program in Midlothian, VA. We are currently looking for assistant coaches. We have varsity assistant openings and JV coordinator opportunities. If interested, please contact Head Coach Jacob Hodges at jacob_hodges@ccpsnet.net.

Lebanon (NH): Herb Hatch has resigned from the head coaching job after one season and an 0-9 finish.

Milton Academy (MA): Milton Academy head coach Kevin MacDonald, a Hall of Famer in the state, has decided to retire.

Olympic Heights (FL): Olympic Heights, a 4M (biggest classification in Florida) school in Boca Raton, Fl. Is looking to hire several positions on staff. Looking to hire a Running back, Wide Receiver, Offensive Line, Defensive Line, Inside linebacker, outside linebacker and corners coach. Possibility of a varsity defensive coordinator to the right candidate and Jv offensive and defensive coordinator as well. We have teaching spot available in core subject also for certified candidates. If interested please email a resume to Coach Knight at Brandon.Knight@palmbeachschools.org.



