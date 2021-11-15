High School Scoop - Monday November 15, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Blount (AL): The Blount job is officially open and accepting applicants. Dedrick Sumpter led the program on an interim basis to a 3-7 mark in 2021.

Galena (Reno, NV): Galena HS is in search for assistant football coaches at all levels, with possible teaching positions available in the fall. Please contact head coach Aaron Cook ajcook@washoeschools.net for more information!

Webster Groves (MO): Matt Buha has resigned from his head coaching job after an 0-12 record in two seasons. The team will be led by interim head coach Munir Prince in this year's Turkey Day game.

Godby (FL): Head coach Brandon McCray will not return to lead the program.

Leon (FL): Garrett Jahn has resigned from the head coaching job.

Carolina (VA): Caroline HS has an opening for Head Varsity Coach. We are a Class 3 school in the VHSL and a member of the Battlefield District. Interested applicants should apply online at www.ccps.us. Candidates should also email resumes to athletic director Paul Heizer at pheizer@ccps.us.

Spring Lake (MI): Per source, head coach Dan Start has stepped down.

Flagler Palm Coast (FL): Flagler Palm Coast HS, located 8 minutes from the beach, is looking for coaches. We are looking for a Secondary Coach, Defensive Line, and Junior Varsity/ Freshmen Coaches. Our first year teacher salary is 48,000$. There are immediate openings in Math, Special Education and Spanish. We also have multiple para professional/ security openings. We anticipate openings next year in every subject except Physical Education. Please send all resumes to Robert Paxia at paxiar@flaglerschools.com.

Vance (NC): Vance County HS, located in Henderson, NC(35 mins North of Raleigh/Northeast of Durham) is looking for several assistant coaches (OL/DL/LB/RB) positions include a stipend with multiple job openings in the school. Contact HFC Wilbur Pender at wpender@vcs.k12.nc.us.

