High School Scoop - Monday November 21, 2022

Manitowoc Lutheran (WI): Ryan Hulse has replaced David Uhlhorn as head coach.

Conway (SC): Carlton Terry has stepped down from the head coaching job.

Ocean Lakes (VA): Ocean Lakes High School has multiple openings for Varsity and JV coaches on offense and defense. Openings include JV and Varsity Coordinator positions. Potential for teaching positions within the building as well depending on qualifications and vacancies. Ocean Lakes is a D6 school in Virginia Beach, VA. Email resumes to Head Coach James Yeager at james.yeager@vbschools.com.

Appleton West (WI): The head coaching job at Appleton West HS has been is posted. Dominick Thompson served as the interim coach after Jeremy Clifton resigned early in season.

Westerville North (OH): Bryan Johnson has stepped down from the head coaching role.

Spring Valley (SC): Head coach Robin Bacon has stepped down.

Shepherd (MI): Shepherd HS is looking for an assistant coach for the '23 season. Specifically, looking for a linebackers coach. Defensive coordinator for the right candidate. Teaching positions are unknown at this time. Please email Irv Sigler at isigler@shepherdschools.net.

Mount Vernon (VA): Mount Vernon HS in Alexandria is searching for an experienced Varsity Head Football Coach. We are looking for a successful head coach that is ready to take over a program that has recently won District Championships in 2019 and 2021, including multiple regional playoff appearances. The school is located within Fairfax County Public Schools and 30 minutes away from Washington, D.C. We are only accepting inquiries from coaches that are serious about moving to Northern Virginia. Please send email with resume to Brian Murphy, Director of Student Activities, at bmurphy@fcps.edu.