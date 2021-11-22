High School Scoop - Monday November 22, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Lexington Catholic (KY): Lexington Catholic HS seeks a Head Football Coach who is committed to educating students and challenging them to live as a Christian witness to others. The Head Football Coach is responsible for all assistant coaches at the varsity, junior varsity, freshmen, and middle school levels and any support staff needed to run the program. The coach is responsible for the team funded budget which includes revenue and expense transactions. This job requires you to interact thoughtfully and respectfully with student athletes, fellow coaches, staff, parents, and community. Positive communication strategies, organizational skills and safety awareness are key requirements.. See full job description via this link. Prior high school Head Coaching experience, or college coaching experience, preferred. Send letter of interest, coaching philosophy, resume, and references to Athletic Director Dave Nurnberg – dnurnberg@lexingtoncatholic.com. Applications will be accepted until December 18. Please no phone inquiries.

Eau Claire (SC): Eau Claire HS is looking to add a couple of highly qualified coaches to its staff, on both offense and defense. Coordinator responsibilities are available for the right candidate depending on experience and expertise. Eau Claire is a 2A school located in Columbia, SC.Teaching openings and signing bonuses in Richland County School District One are routinely available.Email resumes/references or questions to Head Coach Shaq Hilton at shaquille.hilton@richlandone.org.

McMinn (Athens, TN): McMinn Co. HS is looking to fill the position of Assistant Football Coach. Teaching certification as of now is Social Studies. Please contact Athletic Director/Head Football Coach, Bo Cagle at bcagle@mcminnschools.com.

Vita Murieta (CA): Vista Murrieta HS is looking to hire several full-time assistant Varsity football coaches. We have openings on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball for the right candidates. The Murrieta Valley Unified School District is consistently ranked as one of the top in the state, and we have a strong winning tradition. Located about an hour Southeast of Los Angeles and about an North of San Diego. Murrieta is a great place to live and work especially with a young family! We are anticipating multiple teaching openings in all content areas, and our administration is very supportive about getting great educator-coaches in the building. If interested, please email your resume to head coach Eric Peterson @ epeterson@murrieta.k12.ca.us.

Spanish River (Boca Raton, FL): Raya McCray has resigned from the head coaching post, per source.

Bloomington South (IN): Bloomington South HS is searching for an experienced offensive line coach. Bloomington is an outstanding community and is home to Indiana University. We are in the second largest classification in Indiana. Teaching positions will be available. If you have interest, please contact Gabe Johnson, Head Football Coach, at gjohnson@mccsc.edu.

Branham (San Jose, CA): Branham HS has an immediate need for a Varsity Defensive Coordinator. Branham currently has an open teaching position for the 2021-2022 Winter/Spring Semester in History/Social Science. More on-campus jobs will be open at the end of the school year. Interested coaches can send their resumes to Coach Johnson at Branhamfball@gmail.com.

River Ridge (FL): River Ridge HS in New Port Richey FL (30 minutes from Tampa) is looking for a Head Varsity Football Coach. Interested candidates can contact Athletic Director, Mike DeGennaro at mdegenna@pasco.k12.fl.us. The football coach position is a supplemental position with earnings of $5,000 for the fall season and $1500 for spring season. If you are interested, please apply online via this link.