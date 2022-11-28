High School Scoop - Monday November 28, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Big Bear (CA): Big Bear HS, located in the mountains of Southern California is looking for high quality Assistant football Coaches for immediate openings.. Biggest needs are a QB & DB coach. Various positions open on both levels with a possible coordinator spot for the right candidate. Coaches must be dedicated to a year round program. School currently has teaching positions open for Chemistry & Spanish as well as Custodial is & Special Ed Aide positions. If interested, please send an Introduction email & resume to Head Coach Jon Fleming Jon_Fleming@bearvalleyusd.org

Pike (Indianapolis, IN): Pike HS is looking for a QBs coach, RBs coach, and WRs coach. There is an opening in the high school in the PE department. Interested coaches can contact mbrevard@pike.k12.in.us.

St. John Paul II (Huntsville, AL): St. Paul II is looking to hire a new head coach. A full-time position will accompany the coaching position depending on the needs and resources of the School and licensure/certification of the candidate. There is also an opportunity for at least one assistant coach to obtain full-time employment with the School depending on their experience and background as well as the needs and resources of the School. Interested candidates can apply by sending your resume, references and any other relevant documentation to Athletic Director Matt McManus at mmcmanus@jp2falcons.org.

Detroit Catholic Central (MI): Dan Anderson, who has led the program since 2017, has stepped down.

Manchester West (NH): Head coach Tom Bozoian has resigned.

Old Plank Christian (FL): Old Plank Christian Academy is looking for an assistant football coach and 9-12 English teacher. We will consider the candidate for a coordinator position. We play 8-Man football in the SSAC in the State of Florida. Old Plank went 7-2 last year and was the First Coast Division Champion. At Old Plank we want to grow the football program to 11-Man in the coming years. We have an on campus football field and weight room. If interested, please email – cdavis@oldplankca.com

Alexandria City (VA): Alexandria City HS, formerly T.C. Williams HS, is looking for Varsity and JV football coaches to join the program immediately. We are looking for Offensive positions coach with QB being top priority, Defensive position coaches/Coordinator if the right candidate. Special teams coordinator or JV Head Coach tags as well to the right candidate. Coaches must be committed to a year long program. We are Located in Alexandria, Va. 15 minutes away from Washington, D.C. We will accept inquiries from coaches serious about moving to Northern Virginia and able to teach or currently living in Northern Virginia. Several teaching positions are available including PE, Special Education, science, etc. We are rebuilding the program coming off a 5-5 season. Please send interest email and resume to Head Coach Rodney Hughey at Rodney.hughey@acps.k12.va.us.

New London (CT): Johnny Burns has announced that he has been forced to resign from the head coaching job.



Laconia (NH): Craig Kozens is retiring after 31 years in high school football.

English Valleys (IA): English Valleys CSD has an anticipated Head Varsity Football Coaching position open. EV plays 8-man football and has the following positions open in addition to the Head Football position: Activities DirectorK-8 PE/Health or 6-12 PE/Health (depending on fit), Special Education Strat I: Mild/Moderate, JH Boys Track, HS Boys Wrestling (anticipated), HS Asst. Boys Basketball. All serious inquiries, please send letter of interest and resume to Secondary Principal Nick Breuer at nbreuer@english-valleys.k12.ia.us.

Dysart (AZ): Dysart HS, located in the West Phoenix, AZ area is looking for an assistant football coach and certified Biology teacher to start January 2, 2023. We are also looking for passionate assistant track coaches at this time. Please email Athletic Director Jason Wilke at jason.wilke@dysart.org your resume and letter of interest.

Sickles (FL): Sickles HS is looking for coaches on both sides of the ball for Varsity and JV programs. Sickles is located on the Northwest side of Tampa, FL. We need a full year commitment to develop these players in the off-season as well. Staff can be rearranged to accommodate best fit. Please email Coach Kyle Jolly at kyle.jolly@hcps.net.

Olympic Heights (FL): Olympic Heights, a 4M school (8A) in Boca Raton, is looking to hire multiple coaches for next season. We are looking for RB, WR, DL, OLB, ILB, CB to fill our staff. Also Varsity Defensive Coordinator could be available for the right candidate, also JV offensive and defensive coordinators. We are looking for coaches that can be involved in a year around program, are about 3D coaching and developing the complete whole person student athlete. These are paid stipend positions. Also we will have core subjects available for coaches that are certified or looking to get certified to teach. If interested, please contact head coach Brandon Knight at brandon.knight@palmbeachschools.org. We are looking to fill these positions asap.

Pickens (SC): Pickens HS is accepting applications for Head Football Coach. Pickens High School is located 30 minutes from Clemson University, 30 minutes from Greenville, and one hour from Asheville NC. Please use the following link for more information about the job and how to apply visit this link. If you have any questions feel free to email Athletic Director Chad Smith at chadsmith@pickens.k12.sc.us.

Ashdown (AR): Ashdown HS is looking to fill the following open dates for the 2023 football season: Week 5 (9/29) or Week 10 (11/3). Interested programs can contact mrichardson@ashdownschools.org.