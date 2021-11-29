High School Scoop - Monday November 29, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

East Laurens (GA): East Laurens high school in East Dublin Ga. is searching for an offensive coordinator. Pay is good. All teaching fields including PE will be considered. If interested please contact Bin Turner at binturner@lcboe.net or call 229.425.0683.

East Allegheny (Pittsburgh, PA): East Allegheny HS is seeking quarterback and offensive line coaches. No teaching position available. Only coaches stipend for pay. Both coaches will have input in designing our offense along with helping offensive coordinator with installation. Experienced preferred but we are more than willing to take a young coach looking to break in.

Quanah (TX): Head coach Jason Cole will not return for a third season, Matt Stepp tweets.

FirstDown PlayBook is offering FREE 3-Day Memberships to all high school and college coaches. No credit card is needed and no obligation after. Sign up in seconds here.

Pendleton (IN): Grayson Howell has been named head coach and athletic director.

Juco Stories: True stories from a career coaching junior college football. For years and years during Joe Forchtner's coaching career in junior college football, the craziest things kept happening. Stories and experiences so absurd that anyone who hadn't lived the juco life wouldn't believe they'd actually happened. But they're all true. He swore that one day he'd put them all on paper and make a book out of them. Buy Juco Stories on Amazon.

Hawken (OH): Hawken is an independent, college preparatory, day school with campuses in Gates Mills and Lyndhurst, Ohio that is looking for assistant coaches. This past year, we had 100+ student-athletes in our program (3rd grade to 12th grade) and will continue to grow in 2022. We are looking specifically for the following positions: linebackers, defensive backs, offensive line, and wide receivers. There is the possibility of a co-defensive coordinator role for the best candidate. Interested candidates should direct all cover letters and resumes to the Director of Football Operations, Brian Stephenson at bstep@hawken.edu. We will accept applications until the positions are filled.

Armwood (FL): Armwood HS is looking to hire assistants, specifically OL,LB, DB. We will know teaching positions open in January and over the summer, only area with no opening is PE. Immediate opening in Special Education. Looking for someone with a passion for the game, willing to learn but also be assertive with position group and helping young men grow off the field as well. If you have interest please email Coach Davis at evand.davis@hcps.net.

Bishop Kenny (FL): Bishop Kenny, a 5A Catholic HS in Jacksonville, FL has a Varsity football coaching position available. We currently have an immediate opening in PE/HOPE position for the coming semester but will also have other positions available for the 22-23 school year. Applicants should be committed to being a part of a year-round program and be passionate about developing student-athletes on and off the field. Candidates must be eligible to obtain or currently possess a FL Teaching Certificate. If interested, send resume to Head Football Coach Tim Krause at krauset@bishopkenny.net.

Maclay (FL): Maclay is seeking a Varsity Football Coach/Teacher for the 2022-2023 school year. Maclay's Football program has experienced strong post-season play and plans to continue building upon the momentum that has been established. The program is supported by one of the top Strength and Conditioning coaches in the state and a full-time athletic trainer. Prior coaching experience in an independent school setting is preferred. Maclay is an equal opportunity employer. Preference will be given to applicants who demonstrate a strong understanding of independent schools and the role academics and athletics play in student development and success. Significant importance will be placed on a positive track record and varsity football coaching experience. Education Requirements: Minimum of bachelor’s degree required, Master’s degree and Teaching certificate preferred. If you are interested in the position, please submit a resume and contact information for three references to the Athletic Director, Harold Hilliard hhilliard@maclay.org and cstout@maclay.org.

Sherrard (IL): Sherrard HS has a paid assistant coach opening. Looking for best fit with OC or DC available for the right candidate. Several teaching positions are likely as well as the possibility of an admin job. Please send resume to Head Coach Brandon Johnston at johnstonb@sherrard.us.

Estero (FL): Estero HS, a 5A school in beautiful SWFL is looking to hire two coaches for the 2022-2023 season. We are seeking high energy, positive coaches who are willing to build relationships and develop our student athletes on and off the field. In 2021, we won our district for the first time in 20 years and only graduated 9 seniors. Our JV team only lost one game. Candidates must be willing to be team first guys looking to help continue build a program that is focused on the student athlete. Best coaches available with offensive line a priority. Must have previous high school coaching experience. There are anticipated teaching positions available for the right candidate. All interested candidates please contact Head Coach Darren Nelson at DarrenH@leeschools.net.

North Brunswick (NC): North Brunswick HS is looking to hire assistant coaches on both sides of the ball. Openings in PE, math, social studies, exceptional children, and science will start in January. We need experienced help on both sides of the football, and we will shift our staff for the right people. Brunswick County has one of the highest paid supplements in eastern NC, and we are the fastest growing county in the state, and that's why we are adding teaching positions. Send resume to head football coach, Bryan Davis, at jodavis@bcswan.net.

Camden Catholic (Cherry Hill, NJ): Head coach Gary Onuekwusi is looking to fill some openings on his staff. Interested candidates can apply to gary.onuekwusi@camdencatholic.org.

Perry Hall (MD): Perry Hall HS is looking for high character, rapport building assistant coaches at various positions. Possible coordinator positions available with right experience. We are a 4A school (largest classification) and compete in Baltimore County, located about 20 min. NE of Baltimore City. The Gators posted a 6-5 record this season with the first playoff win in six years. Solid group of young talent to develop. BCPS is a large county with many teaching positions available. There is a Special Ed/English and a Science position available in the building. Candidates with the ability to teach in the building will receive priority. For outside-the-building candidates, our practice times are from 2:45pm-5pm. Teaching applications can be started via this link. Any interested applicants can send a resume’ to Head Coach, Luke Ethington at lethington@bcps.org. Serious inquiries only.

Lehigh (FL): Lehigh Senior HS is seeking to fill the following coaching positions in our football program: Defensive Position Coaches – OLB’s & Safety’s, Freshman Head Football Coach, Assistant Offensive Line Coach. All applicants will also be expected to assist with the Freshman and JV Levels. We currently have English, Math & Security positions available. NO PE positions available at this time. Must have a State of Florida Teaching Certificate. Please send resume to Head Coach James Chaney a jamesechan@leeschools.net.