High School Scoop - Monday November 7, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

West Carrollton (OH): West Carrollton HS is looking to hire an offensive and defensive coordinator for the 2023 football season. Preferred candidates need to be great mentors and committed to work year around. Potential teaching and paraprofessional jobs may be open within the district. Please send resumes to CoachChrisMobley@gmail.com.

Rio Americano (CA): Rio Americano HS is looking to bolster its coaching staff due to the program growing. We will have all three levels next year. We are looking for coaches who will care for our athletes on and off the field. The head coach wants coaches on staff who have aspirations to be coordinators and head coaches. Growing yearly as a coach is a must. Coordinator roles for the right candidate. Varsity coaching openings include QBs, OLBs, ILBs, DL, DBs, TEs, and we are also looking for a recruiting coordinator. Teaching openings will be available next year. You must hold or be able to obtain a California teaching credential. We also have a lot of non-certified jobs opening in the district. Substitutes can make up to $250 a day. For consideration, please email the head coach Reid Sanders at reid.sanders@sanjuan.edu with your resume and position of interest in the subject line.

Seton LaSalle (Pittsburgh, PA): Seton LaSalle Catholic HS, located in the South Hills of Pittsburgh, is seeking a Defensive Coordinator and an Offensive Line coach for next season. There are teaching jobs available. Our administration is willing to help our program get a teacher in the building. First year teacher salary is in the mid 30s plus a 5,000 coaching stipend. A teaching degree or someone working towards a teaching degree is required. Please email a letter of interest and resume to head coach, Tim Storino at Storinot@slshs.org.

Liberty (Kissimmee, FL): Liberty HS is looking for professional, available, hardworking, passionate, dedicated, and loyal, football coaches. We are looking for defensive and offensive coaches with the possible Defensive coordinator, DL, DB, RB WR, and special team's coordinator for the right candidate. Experience is not needed but preferred. If you are interested in these positions, please contact Head Football Coach, Antony Smith at smithantony28@gmail.com. Please no phone calls.