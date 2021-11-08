High School Scoop - Monday November 8, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Hoke County (Raeford, NC): Hoke County HS, is looking for an assistant football coach. Linebackers and/or Secondary. Coordinator and (GA) college experience preferred. There is a Physical Education position in(Strength/Weight Training class), available for the current/upcoming semester and/or school year. Serious candidates, please email resume to head coach George Small, at george.small@hcs.k12.nc.us. Candidates must be willing to give a year-round commitment. Summer weight room training, skill development, staff meetings, weekly game film breakdown, camps, etc. No phone calls.

North Springs (GA): North Springs HS is looking for assistant football coaches on the offensive and defensive side of the ball. All coaching positions will be considered, and a second sport supplement will be added as well. We have an immediate opening in English, Science, Sped, Para-Pro. We are looking to fill the position quickly. Please email your teaching and coaching resume to Coach Jeff Phillips at Phillipsj4@fultonschools.org.

Rockingham (NC): Rockingham County HS is looking for a OL coach with possible coordinator responsibilities for the right candidate. We currently have a science position and multiple teacher assistant positions. If you are interested, send your resume to Brad Baker, Head Football Coach bbaker@rock.k12.nc.us.

Iroquois (PA): Head coach Matt Morgan has resigned to spend more time with family.

Bishop Gorman (TX): Bishop Gorman High School (TX) is looking for energetic assistant coaches for the 2022-2023 school year. We have teaching openings in Math and Science (Biology). We would consider any skill level, but defensive coordinators will go to the top of the list. The possibility of a January start is possible for the biology teacher. Please Contact Daryl Hayes, Head Football Coach, at dhayes@bishopgorman.net

EE Smith (Fayetteville, NC): E.E. Smith HS is looking for quality position coaches. Coaches must be knowledgeable, enthusiastic and dedicated to the development of young men. All positions are available. Teaching positions will be available in multiple subject areas (No PE). We currently have a Social Studies position available. We are looking for coaches who can commit to being involved year-round. Please send a resume to Head Coach Andrew Karcher, andrewkarcher@ccs.k12.nc.us .

Davenport (FL): Davenport HS, is looking for assistant football coaches. Varsity Offensive Coordinator, Varsity Defensive Coordinator as well as other positions. Math, Science, Social Science, Freshman Seminar, ESE, and possibly PE are available for the upcoming semester and/or school year. Serious candidates please email resume to head coach Jeff George, Jr. at jeff.george@polk-fl.net Candidates must be willing to give a year round commitment. Weight room, staff meetings, film breakdown, camps etc. No phone calls please.

Scout Team: Step inside Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman's extra work he put in with the scout team this week that helped spark a dominant 34-6 win over Navy.

Central (Brooksville, FL): Central HS in Brooksville is looking for assistant

football coaches all position groups are open at this time. Please forward

your resume to Head Coach Jim Pusateri (Coach P) at Pusateri_j@hcsb.k12.fl.us. Currently we have 2-Math and a science teaching position open and possible Teaching positions available for next school year. Looking for coaches who can

commit to off season and spring football program.

