High School Scoop - Monday October 10, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Cardinal Spellman (MA): Head coach Kahn Chace has resigned.

Arizona State: To say that interim head coach Shaun Aguano has a ton of support from Arizona HS coaches would be massive understatement.

Anclote (Holiday, FL): Anclote HS, located on the edge of Pasco County near beautiful Tarpon Springs, is looking for energetic, hard-working, and committed coaches. High School English and Science openings are available at the moment. Additional coaching supplements available as well. On-campus coaches are preferred. With a growing program, including a JV for the first time since 2018, we are looking for coaches to come on campus and help out immediately. Coordinator positions could be available to the right candidates in the spring. We are looking for coaches that are willing and able to work with our student-athletes year round, and are looking to develop professionally in football and education. If you are interested, please e-mail your resume to Head Coach Greg Climan at gcliman@pasco.k12.fl.us.