High School Scoop - Monday October 17, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Former Frontier Regional HS (MA) head coach Leon Farrick has passed. Please join us in praying for his family.

Littlerock (CA): Littlerock HS is looking to hire two positions. A paid Offensive coach and a Strength Conditioning Coordinator. Must have five-plus years of high school or college coaching experience. The offensive Coordinator Should bring a qualified staff of three-plus assistants, including an experienced O-Line Coach. A single-subject CA credential or bachelor's degree in the desired teacher subject matter and a passing score on the CBEST are required for all positions. PE (Male/Female) is available along with many other subjects. Teacher pay ranges from $44,858 to $99,380 based on teaching credentials and experience. Coaching Stipends are based on experience. Contact Head Football Coach Joe Carnevali at gcarnevali@avhsd.org.



Medway (MA): Head coach Anthony Mazzola is stepping away during his fourth season on the job.

NFL and College Head Coaching Changes: Track all the head coaching movement from NAIA to the NFL via this page.

