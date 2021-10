Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Judson (San Antonio, TX): Head coach Rodney Williams has been relieved of his duties.

Hoke County (Raeford, NC): Hoke County HS is currently looking to fill a teaching / coaching position as soon as possible. Please send your resume to head coach George Small at george.small@hcs.k12.nc.us.