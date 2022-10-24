High School Scoop - Monday October 24, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Dothan (AL): Video of a high school coach shoving an assistant to the ground following a sideline interference flag went has gone viral.

Marian Central Catholic (Woodstock, IL): Marian Central Catholic has 3 potential openings. A varsity defensive assistant preferably with experience coaching DBs or DL. An experienced lower-level coach. And a director of football operations for the entire program. At this point we are unsure of how many openings there will be in the building. Current openings are Director of Building & Grounds (full time) or Maintenance Worker (full or part time). If interested, contact Head Football Coach Liam Kirwan at lkirwan@marian.com.

Crystal River (FL): Crystal River HS is seeking assistant football coaches (coordinator / position coaches) for the 2023 season. Teaching positions will be available in January. While not required the opportunity to coach other sports exists as well. Please email Cliff Lohrey at lohreyc@citrusschools.org to express interest.

NFL and NAIA Head Coach Changes: Track all the head coaching movement from NAIA to the NFL via this page.

FBS OC Changes | FBS DC Changes | FBS HC Buyout Tracker

Friday's Scoop can be found here. Additionally hit any of the images below to find a prior day's scoop.