High School Scoop - Monday October 25, 2021

Holland (MI): Head coach Shawn McManus has announced that he is stepping down after three stints as the head coach at Holland HS.

Greensboro (AL): Greensboro HS is seeking the following positions for the 2022 season: Strength/Conditioning Coach, Special Teams Coordinator, Quarterback Coach (experienced), Defensive Line Coach, Offensive minded Coach, and a Defensive minded Coach I have multiple teaching positions open in the high school and elementary school. Contact wjohnson@halek12.org with your resume.

Bishop DuBourg (St. Louis, MO): Bishop DuBourg HS is looking to fill games on the following dates. 8/26/22,9/23/22, 9/30/22, 10/14/22, must be two year contract. We are open to some Home/Away dates. If interested please contact Coach Hogan jhogan@bishopdubourg.org.