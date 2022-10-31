High School Scoop - Monday October 31, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Sickles (FL): Sickles HS located in Tampa, FL is looking for qualified varsity football coaches with experience at all positions with possibility of coordinator role for right fit. We require a year-round commitment to develop these players in and out of season. If interested, please email resume to coach Jolly at kyle.jolly@hcps.net .

Cypress Lake (FL): Cypress Lake HS is looking for offensive and defensive coaches, OC/DC coaches if the fit is right. We are looking for coaches that are energetic, positive, and will hold players accountable. Please reach out to coach Mendes at josephame@leeschools.net with your resume.