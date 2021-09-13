September 13, 2021
Publish date:

High School Scoop - Monday September 13, 2021

Author:
AstroTurf3

Oklahoma State: Mike Gundy publicly challenges his offensive staff after the Cowboys have struggled to run the ball effectively through two games.

Santa Paula (CA): Santa Paula HS, who has an enrollment of about 1,200, is looking for a varsity & JV Div 12, 13 or 14 home game September 17th. Please contact HC Myke Montoya if interested at mmontoya@santapaulausd.org.

FootballScoop Podcast: Here's our quick reaction to most of the weekend's FBS games

Sunday Superlatives: We hand out our weekly awards. Quack, quack.

You May Like

Scout Smart Fall 2021

High School Scoop - Thursday September 9, 2021

Screen Shot 2021-09-05 at 2.55.39 PM

High School Scoop - Wednesday September 8, 2021

Scout Smart Fall 2021

High School Scoop - Thursday September 2, 2021

CoachComm-AFS0821

High School Scoop - Tuesday August 31, 2021

Coach Weaver Quote

High School Scoop - Thursday August 26, 2021

640x300_August

High School Scoop - Wednesday August 25, 2021

GMTM-Albright

High School Scoop - Thursday August 19, 2021

640x300_August

High School Scoop - Wednesday August 18, 2021