High School Scoop - Monday September 19, 2022

Please join us in praying for the family of longtime Northampton HS (MA) head coach Gene DeFilippo who passed earlier this month.

Brooks County (Quitman, GA): Brooks County HS is looking for a game either September 30th or October 7th. We desperately need a home game, but will consider an away game. Contact Josh McFather at jmcfather@brooks.k12.ga.us.

The Weekend Rewind Podcast: A weekend that wasn't expected to captivate instead did just that, with Deion Sanders furious at his Jackson State team, Alcorn making history and Georgia hunkering down. Here is our weekend rewind.