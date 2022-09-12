Skip to main content

High School Scoop - Monday September 2, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

AstroTurf 10:3:21

Grandville (MI): Grandville HS has an immediate opening for a PE/Health Teacher. The teacher will be a part of our strength staff and teach strength and conditioning to our athletes. We understand that most coaches are in the midst of your seasons so we would like the candidate to be able to join the football staff after this season. Please email any questions to Head Coach Eric Stiegel - estiegel@gpsbulldogs.org . You can get more information and apply for the job via this link.

Podcast: The FootballScoop Rewind Podcast chats about BYU stunning Baylor, Iowa's offensive struggles, Scott Frost, those dang Aggies, and the Irish stunner.

