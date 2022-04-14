High School Scoop - Thursday April 14, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Glynn (GA): Glynn Academy, a 6A school an hour north of Jacksonville, has an elementary PE position open. The accompanying coaching assignment will be determined upon hiring, but we have openings on both sides of the ball for both varsity and sub-varsity positions and have some flexibility with the current staff. Email resumes to Rocky.Hidalgo@glynn.k12.ga.us.

Mount Healhty (Cincinnati, OH): Mt. Healthy HS is looking for OL, DL, LBs, WRs, and DBs coaches. We also have numerous teaching openings available as well. Please email Head Coach Jordan Stevens with questions and interest at jstevens@mthcs.org.

Hiram (GA): Hiram HS, located in Northwest Georgia is looking for assistant coaches. Open teaching positions are Guidance Counselor, Science, ELA, and Special Ed. No PE or Social Studies. Please email resume to pfominaya@paulding.k12.ga.us.

Jackson Academy (MS): Head coach Lance Pogue, on of the most successful coaches in the state, has stepped down.

Spring Grove (PA): Will Thompson, a former head coach in Maryland, has been hired to lead the program.

East Laurens (Dublin, GA): East Laurens HS is looking for best fit to staff on Offense or defense. Teaching position is PE. We are about to move into brand new facilities. If interested please email Bin Turner at binturner@lcboe.net.

North Hall (Gainesville, GA): North Hall High School in Gainesville Georgia is looking for Defensive Coaches and has multiple openings at the school with the exception of Physical Education - please email Head Coach Sean Pender at sean.pender@hallco.org

Littleton (MA): Asante Easter has been announced as head coach.

Tri-County (Wolcott, IN): Jake West has accepted the head coaching job.

Childress (TX): Head coach / athletic director Jason Sims has been reassigned after going 61-22 in seven seasons leading the program.

Mars Area (PA): Former Pine-Richland (PA) head football coach Eric Kasperowicz has been named head coach.