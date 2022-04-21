High School Scoop - Thursday April 21, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Montgomery County (Mount Vernon, GA): Montgomery County HS has openings for OC/OL,DC/LB and best fit for assistant. Teaching slots available for all certifications. Second sport is a must. If interested, please email resume to Head Coach Don Vandygriff at dvandygriff@montgomery.k12.ga.us.

Elmore County (AL): Elmore County HS, located 40 minutes to Montgomery and located beside Lake Martin, is seeking an assistant football coach (possible coordinator to the right candidate). Teaching position available is History. If interested, please email resume to caldwelln411fb@gmail.com.

Central Gwinnett (GA): Central Gwinnett HS, located in beautiful Lawrenceville, GA is looking for defensive coach who can coach LB’s, DB’s, and possibly DC (for the right candidate). All teacher certifications will be considered. We are a brand new coaching staff and in total rebuild mode. If interested please email me your resume to: lharold73_2@yahoo.com.

Blackfoot (ID): Blackfoot HS, located in South Eastern Idaho is seeking a defensive assistant, possibly Defensive Coordinator for the right candidate. Blackfoot is located on the beautiful Snake River, driving distance to some of the best hunting, fishing, skiing and outdoor recreation in the U.S. Our football program has traditionally been one of the top five programs in the state. We return 16 starters from a team that lost in the State Semifinals last season. We have math, physical education and CTE positions available. Please send a resume to ackljerr@d55.k12.id.us if you are interested.

Newaygo (MI): Newaygo High School has a HS Social Studies (RX Endorsement Preferred) position open for the 2022/2023 school year. We are looking for assistant football coaches that have a passion for working with young men and want to make a difference in those lives. Position will be based on best fit. If interested, please contact Mike Allison, Athletic Director/Head Football Coach at mallison@newaygo.net.

Flowery Branch (GA): Flowery Branch HS has an opening for a WRs or DE coach depending upon the best fit. Teaching slots available are Social Studies and co-taught Sped. Second sport possibilities in baseball, tennis, wrestling and track. If interested, please email resume to head coach Jason Tester at jason.tester@hallco.org.

South Lake (Groveland, FL): South Lake HS Football is looking for certified coaches. Positions of need are Wide Receiver, Defensive Line, Secondary. Defensive Coordinator is a possibility for the right candidate. We will have multiple teaching positions open for the 2022-2023 school year (NO PE). Please send all resumes to Head Football Coach LaQuentin Taylor at TaylorL10@lake.k12.fl.us

De Smet (St. Louis, MO): De Smet has named John Merritt as the new leader of the Spartans. Merritt joins the program after previously leading the program at John Burroughs HS (MO).

Gardendale (AL): Gardendale HS is looking for a defensive line coach. We are a 6A program north of Birmingham. Math teaching spot only at the moment. Interested candidates can email ceads@jefcoed.com.

John Burroughs (St. Louis, MO): John Burroughs School has their head coaching position open. Please contact Peter Tasker for more information at ptasker@jburroughs.org.

White House Heritage (White House, TN): White House Heritage HS is seeking an assistant football coach. Teaching positions available are History, Math, and Science. Must be certified in those subject areas for the state of Tennessee. If interested, please email resume to Chad Broadrick at chad.broadrick@sumnerschools.org.

Goochland (VA): Goochland HS, located west of Richmond, is looking for assistant coaches for the fall 2022 season. All positions will be considered, but particularly individuals with a defensive background - specifically DB or LB . Possible teaching positions are Math (HS & MS), Social Studies (MS/HS), Spanish (HS), and potentially other positions. At this time there are no PE spots, but 1 MS spot may soon open. The high school and middle school share a complex. Any questions, please contact head coach Alex Fruth at afruth@glnd.k12.va.us.