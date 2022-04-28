High School Scoop - Thursday April 28, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Jacksonville (AR): Eric Allen has been named head coach at Jacksonville.

O'Farrell Charter (CA): Jake Passot has been named head coach at The O'Farrell Charter School.

New Boston (TX): Kennedale defensive coordinator Jody Littleton has been named head coach at New Boston.

St. James (LA): Robert Valdez has stepped down as the head coach at St. James. He led the school to a Class 3A state championship in 2019, its first since 1979.

Clearwater Academy (FL): Clearwater Academy is seeking varsity football games for the 2022 season, either home or away games on 8/29, 9/9, and a home game for 10/28. Generous game stipend available! Please contact David Feldman, assistant head coach, at (727) 415-6060 or davidfeldman81@gmail.com.

Italy (TX): Rowlett (TX) assistant coach Lee Wilkins is the new head coach at Italy.

Slaton (TX): Jacob Dangerfield has been promoted to head coach.

Strongsville (OH): Strongsville HS in Cleveland has an English teaching position open for the upcoming school year. The coaching position will depend on the candidate. Please email lcirino@scsmustangs.org and apply HERE.

Littleton (MA): Asante Easter has been named head coach at Littleton.

John Carroll School (MD): The John Carroll School, a co-educational Catholic High School in Bel Air Maryland is looking to hire a Varsity Run Game Coordinator/ Offensive Line Coach, Running Back Coach, Defensive Line Coach and Linebacker Coach. On campus positions could be available but are limited at this time. We play in the competitive MIAA football league and are looking to build off a strong JV class and returning Varsity youth. Incredible campus and work environment. Please contact Head Coach Mark Modeste if interested. ajmodeste558@gmail.com