High School Scoop - Thursday August 12, 2021

Spring Valley (Columbia, SC): Spring Valley HS has an opening for an experienced Wide Receivers coach. We are looking for someone with college or Varsity HS experience. Currently positions open are Business ED/CATE Must be a certified teacher. Spring Valley is one of the top academic and Athletic programs in SC. Minutes from the capital and the University of South Carolina. Please send resume and references to Head Coach Robin Bacon at rbacon@richland2.org. Apply via this link.

Catalina (Tucson, AZ): Catalina HS, a school that competes in 2A for football, is looking for Varsity Assistant Coaches for the upcoming 2021-2022 Fall season. We are seeking high energy, & positive coaches who are student athlete driven. As well as being able to build relationships with, & to develop our student athletes. Opportunities exist on both offense and defense. Defensively, we are looking for a LB & DL coach or the best fit. Offensively, we are looking to fill the OL & RB positions. All interested coaching candidates should email HC Greg McKinstry at gmckin60@gmail.com. Candidates must have an AZ IVP clearance card, or be able to obtain one.