High School Scoop - Thursday August 19, 2021

Osceola Fundamental (FL): Osceola Fundamental HS is looking to hire assistant coaches and aspiring defensive coordinators. We have an English opening, on Pinellas County Schools job board, which we could get you in right away after interviews. Looking for positional coaches or future defensive coordinators. Excited to get someone on campus and would love to hear from you in email before applying. Seminole is 10 minutes or less from beach. Send a resume if you are interested to montgomerych@pcsb.org.

Olympic (Charlotte, NC): Olympic HS is seeking a Strength & Conditioning Coach/PE Teacher. Applicants must be able to fully commit to off-season, pre-season and in season time commitments for all athletic programs and pass a criminal background check. If interested, send resumes to Athletic Director Stephanie Wilkerson stephaniew.wilkerson@cms.k12.nc.us and Head Coach Brandon Thompson at brandonj.thompson@cms.k12.nc.us.

Natomas (CA): Natomas HS is looking for assistant coaches and have an open PE job that they need to fill immediately. Prefer someone that can coach variety of sports. Email AD jarsich@natomasunified.org for info. Inderkum HS (same district) is looking for instructional associates that can coach. Contact AD gmessina@natomasunified.org for information on those openings.



