August 26, 2021

High School Scoop - Thursday August 26, 2021

Coach Weaver Quote

Oak Hall (Gainesville, FL): Oak Hall is looking to hire a linebacker coach with Hudl experience. Please send resume/questions to rfuhr@oakhall.org.

GMTM: D-I through D-III programs have used GMTM to fill 40% of their 2021 recruiting classes and increased 15 States of reach. GMTM helps teams maximize their recruiting budgets with a fraction of the resources. Invite 200 athletes to your GMTM profile for free - we'll show you why we’re different. Simply reach out through https://bit.ly/GMTMSales and we will get you started!

Preparing to be a head coach:  The overall verdict may still be out on Bill Belichick's coaching tree, but no one in the NFL prepares his assistants better to nail their head coaching interviews than Belichick. Here's how he uses his off season to fully immerse his guys in the decisions a head coach has to make.

