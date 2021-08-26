High School Scoop - Thursday August 26, 2021

Oak Hall (Gainesville, FL): Oak Hall is looking to hire a linebacker coach with Hudl experience. Please send resume/questions to rfuhr@oakhall.org.

Preparing to be a head coach: The overall verdict may still be out on Bill Belichick's coaching tree, but no one in the NFL prepares his assistants better to nail their head coaching interviews than Belichick. Here's how he uses his off season to fully immerse his guys in the decisions a head coach has to make.