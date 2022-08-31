Skip to main content

High School Scoop - Thursday August 31, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

QwikCut 8-3-22

QwikCut: QwikCut has a platform for every sport and stat breakdowns for all major sports. Player grading, advanced playbook, and ad-free highlights… QwikCut has it all! Sign up during August and your varsity team will get Double the Storage. Don’t wait, this is a great deal! Click here to get started.

St. Rita (Chicago, IL): St. Rita has posted their head coaching position.

Video: Watch this heated band director gets high school team a 15-yard penalty.

Dinwiddie (VA): Dinwiddie HS is looking for a game on either 9/8/23 or 9/15/23 next year, preferably home in 23 and we will come to you in 24. Contact AD Jennifer Wegman at jwegman@dcpsnet.org if interested.

Cornerstone Christian (San Antonio, TX): Cornerstone Christian Schools in San Antonio, Texas is looking for an October 28, 2022 Homecoming game. Please send all inquiries to Head Coach John Bachman at 318.655.6379

