Skip to main content

High School Scoop - Thursday August 4, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

RII Sports August

RII Sports: RII Sports Technology's ISR Platform allows football coaches to quickly enter a set of pre-snap conditions and instantly see probabilistic outcomes for the next play. Accessible on mobile devices, computers and tablets you'll have real-time, untethered access to your opponent's tendencies in the meeting room, on the practice field and even during live games (where permitted). Test the platform out using your own scouting data – no charge, no obligation. Learn more here.

McCann Tech (MA): John LeClair has taken over as head coach.

North View (Bratt, FL): Northview HS is looking for a coach who is seeking or willing to teach English. Coaches can send resume to Wsummerford@ecsdfl.us or email with questions.

You May Like

QwikCut 8-3-22

High School Scoop - Wednesday August 3, 2022

By Doug SamuelsAug 3, 2022
CoachComm-AFS_0222

High School Scoop - Tuesday August 2, 2022

By Doug SamuelsAug 2, 2022
AstroTurf 10:3:21

High School Scoop - Monday August 1, 2022

By Doug SamuelsAug 1, 2022
Sideline Power 10-1-21

High School Scoop - Friday July 29, 2022

By Doug SamuelsJul 29, 2022
Sideline Power January

High School Scoop - Thursday July 28, 2022

By Doug SamuelsJul 28, 2022
qwikcut July 2022

High School Scoop - Wednesday July 27, 2022

By Doug SamuelsJul 27, 2022
CoachComm-AFS_0222

High School Scoop - Tuesday July 26, 2022

By Doug SamuelsJul 26, 2022
AstroTurf 10:3:21

High School Scoop - Monday July 25, 2022

By Doug SamuelsJul 25, 2022