High School Scoop - Thursday August 5, 2021

Lansing (KS): Lansing HS had some late departures on the staff and need to fill a Varsity LBs coach and a QBs coach position for the next year. Will come with JV coordinator positions, and possibly Special Team Coordinator if interested. Please either contact me at dylan.brown@usd469.net or click the application link via this link.

Guardian Caps: Many Pro teams have started practicing in Guardian Caps to reduce impact. Hear from Mitch Morse of the Buffalo Bills: "Morse says the Caps really do lessen the blows of practice." “I think one practice I looked at Justin Zimmer I’m like ‘I know we were getting after it and I didn’t feel anything,'” Morse recalled. Request more info now!

Montgomery Central (NC): Montgomery Central HS in Montgomery County NC has an immediate PE opening at West Montgomery middle school. This position comes with a high school coaching position and also one at the middle school. The high school practices before school and the middle school after school. Candidates will also coach a winter and spring sport at the middle school. Come be part of a new tradition. Must have or be able to get a NC teaching certificate and be prepared to start ASAP. Please send resume with updated references to Chrismetzger00@gmail.com.