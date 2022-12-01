High School Scoop - Thursday December 1, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Westhill (CT): Aland Joseph has stepped down from the head coaching job.

New Hampstead (GA): New Hamstead HS, Bloomingdale GA, located near the Savannah airport in one of the fastest growing areas in GA, has immediate openings (JAN hire) for assistant football coaches who are certified teacher in any academic area - Science, Math, English, Social Studies, Spec Ed or non-certified parapro (per hour pay). NO PE jobs open. Looking for offensive skill, defensive line and defensive backs guys, but have some flexibility. This would be a great opportunity for coaches who are looking for mentorship and to grow with an experienced staff that will help develop coaches. Interested candidates can reach out to kyle.hockman@sccpss.com.

Decatur (AL): Head coach Jere Adcock has decided to retire after 27 years.

Shaw Regional (GA): Shaw HS is seeking applicants for the head football coaching position. All potential candidates must hold or be able to obtain a clear/renewable Georgia teaching certification. Head coaching experience and/or coordinator experience is preferred but not required. Please submit a cover letter and resume to Athletic Director Blair Harrison at Harrison.albert.b@muscogee.k12.ga.us. Inquiries and applications will be accepted through Thursday, January 12th.

Berean Christian (FL): Berean Christian School is looking for offensive and defensive assistant coaches (RB, DL, and DB). Coaches must have college/high school coaching or playing experience. Must be a Christian and have the ability to teach/encourage our young men to grow in their faith. There is an expectation that the candidate is available for spring practices, summer conditioning, summer camps, 7on7 tournaments and assist with daily practice operations. We currently have teaching positions open for immediate hire in junior high math and geometry. This is stipend position. If you are interested, please email Head Coach Mario Jackson your resume to Mario_Jackson@bereanwpb.org.

Verrado (AZ): Verrado HS is looking to hire a varsity defensive coordinator. Verrado is a 5A school in a great growing area just outside the Phoenix area. Email Resumes to Coach Dustin Johnson at djohnson1@aguafria.org.

Hilton Head (SC): Hilton Head Prep a College Preparatory School in the low country of South Carolina is looking for an Offensive Coordinator. The Ideal candidate would have QB or WR experience. Pay is very competitive with Beaufort County Public school rates. In school positions are yet to be determined but may open after the first of the year. Please send all resumes to Dustin.Etheridge@hhprep.school.

Henry Ford II (MI): Henry Ford II High School is looking to grow the current football staff. Coaching availabilities on all three levels. Coach must be able to establish and maintain positive relationships. Possess the ability to communicate effectively, relate positively to students, parents, staff members, and other members of the community. HFII Football Family core values excellence, integrity, compassion, respect, responsibility, safety, and compassion. Anyone interested in being considered for this position should email Head Football Coach Mike Szalkiewicz at michael.szalkiewicz@uticak12.org.

Destin (FL): Destin HS is looking for assistant coaches to help continue to build the football program. Positions are flexible, looking for coaches with Coordinator experience.. Teaching positions available, (Math) will be open early next year. Please submit your resume to Coach Green at greene@destinhigh.org to express interest.