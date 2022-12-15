High School Scoop - Thursday December 15, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Strong Rock Christian (Locust Grove, GA): Strong Rock Christian School is looking for energetic, hard-working, committed Football Coaches (premium consideration given to Offensive Line Coach) to fill out our High School Football staff. We will have TWO High School teaching positions: Chemistry/Physical Science & World History and ONE Middle School Science position (Life Science). Teaching certification is preferred but will consider individuals willing to obtain certification post hire. Applicants must agree with the Christian values and standards that accompany our school and its mission. If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact Associate Athletic Director, Gary Schofield at gschofield@strong-rock.com. More information can be found via this link.

Monache (Porterville, CA): Aaron Berry, formerly of Covina HS (CA), has accepted an offer to coach the Marauders, per source.

Booker T. Washington (New Orleans, LA): Booker T. Washington HS has an opening for two defensive assistant coaches (LBs / DBs, DL) and potentially Special Teams Coordinator for the right fit. The district will have several teaching openings for the 2023-2024 school year.Interested applicants should contact Defensive Coordinator, Rahman McGill at rahmanmcgill@icloud.com.

Cedar Shoals (Athens, GA): There are immediate coaching openings at Cedar Shoals High School in Athens, GA. Coaching opportunities are for both sides of the ball with an emphasis on a possible strength and conditioning coordinator teaching Football Weight Training starting in January. All interested candidates should send resumes to: Coach Leroy Ryals at ryalsl@clarke.k12.ga.us.

Skyline (AZ): Skyline HS is searching for Varsity Offensive, Varsity Defensive and Lower Level Coaches for the 23-24 Football Season. Coaches with prior Varsity experience coaching LB’s, TE’s and QB’s are strongly encouraged to apply. Skyline Football is looking to hire energetic and dedicated coaches that want to be part of building a special program, one that returns numerous key starters from an improved 5-5 season in 22-23. Please send your resume of coaching experience and a brief introduction to Head Coach Adam Schiermyer at apschiermyer@mpsaz.org. Teaching positions will be available to the right candidate(s).

Central-Carrollton (GA): Darius Smiley has resigned from Central-Carrollton, per source.

Lake Placid (FL): Lake Placid HS is looking for dedicated football coaches to help brighten the futures of young men. We are looking for a secondary coach, wide receiver coach and possibility of coordinator spot. Other positions will be looked at as well. We are located in south central Florida. An hour and a half away from each coast, and an hour and 45 minutes from Orlando and Fort myers. We went 5-5 this past year and only graduated 6 seniors. Teaching positions available and possible gym positions to the right candidate. Lake Placid is a smaller town with a bunch of Lakes We are in the 2S division. Please email inquiries to Brandon Ludwig coachlud73@gmail.com.

Schulenburg (TX): Columbus HS (TX) offensive coordinator Luke Hobbs is the new head coach, per source.

Stoughton (MA): Hall of Famer Greg Burke has decided to retire.

Mentor (OH): Mentor HS has an opening for a defensive assistant coach potentially defensive coordinator for the right fit. The district will have several teaching openings for the 2023-2024 school year but the district is still working out specifics. Interested applicants should contact Head Football Coach, Matt Gray at gray@mentorschools.org.